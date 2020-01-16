Travel money firm making Scots debut with Edinburgh site

Travel money firm Equals has opened an office in the Scottish capital as it looks to “address the shortcomings in the services provided by traditional banks and fintech alternatives”.

The e-banking and international payments group, which also has offices in London and Chester, highlighted rapid growth in recent years. In 2018 it turned over £2.3 billion.

The new office will be led by John Kinghorn, vice president of affiliates and partnerships, and enables Scottish customers and businesses to access its money-management products including expenses, international payments and travel card services.

The expansion follows the company’s recent rebrand from FairFX, which saw it diversify its offering to businesses and consumers using intuitive technology to help them get more out of their money, holidays and business spending.

The company also says that since 2007 it has helped more than a million customers better manage their money and in 2018 alone moved and managed in excess of £2bn.

Chief commercial officer James Hickman said: “Edinburgh is the UK’s second-largest financial services centre, making it a fantastic opportunity for the Equals Group and we’re excited to have a presence in the city.

“We’re looking forward to working with customers and businesses across Scotland in the future.”