Travel 2 and Filament PD agree new five-year leases at Skypark

Two Glasgow-based firms have signed new five-year leases at the city’s Skypark business estate.

Trade-only tour provider Travel 2 - a subsidiary of Dnata that is part of the Emirates Group - has agreed a new let on almost 18,000 square feet of existing office space, while product design agency Filament PD signed up for office and workshop space totalling almost 4,000 sq ft.

Stephen Ellis, senior asset manager at Hermes Investment Management, the £34.1 billion fund manager behind Skypark, said it “continues to be an appealing location for both new and existing occupiers.”

Lisa McAuley, MD of Dnata Travel B2B Europe, said: "As a proud Glasgow business, Travel 2 is looking forward to continuing its success in its Skypark home. We have some exciting plans for further growth and these are likely to bring even more employment opportunities to the city."

Filament PD, which focuses on connected products and the internet of things, is expanding its physical facilities and partnerships. Working with funded start-ups to global brands, it develops products across multiple sectors from digital health care, smart offices and consumer electronics to financial security.

Craig Lynn, business development director of Filament PD said: “Skypark in Finnieston has been our home for five years now, so we’re glad to be staying put and moving to a larger studio within the campus. The new studio space will allow us to expand the team over the coming years.”

Skypark’s strategic lettings adviser, Angela Higgins of Resonance Capital, said: “Skypark has a long history of tenant retention and we are delighted that Travel 2 and Filament PD have signed up to remain here and grow their respective businesses.”

Other tenants of the business park include Axis Animation, Motorola, Clyde Space, Spire Global, Peninsula, Ceridian Europe, Capita, and Dermalogica.