Translation and language services firm expands with Edinburgh acquisition

Translation and language services provider The Translation People has sealed its first acquisition since a recent investment from Mobeus Equity Partners.

The deal sees Edinburgh-based Sure Languages become part of The Translation People, although it will retain its original trading name and all sales and project management staff. The Translation People already has an office in Glasgow, four other locations in the UK as well as a presence in Munich, Bonn, Paris and Boston. Bosses said they had targeted Sure Languages for its established and international presence in the retail, automotive and non-government organisation sectors - industries the business already trades in and has identified as “opportunities for growth”.

As part of its strategy to at least treble in size by 2028 following the financial backing earlier this year from Mobeus, the firm is looking to complete several further acquisitions. Managing director Jasmin Schneider said: “It’s been a busy few months at The Translation People and we are pleased to have completed the smooth integration of Sure Languages into the business as the next step in this journey. All account managers will remain with the business, which will facilitate a smooth integration of Sure Languages’ existing customers into our organisation, and we’ll now be able to provide them with a wealth of technological solutions to enhance the service they receive. As well as working in sectors we’re familiar with and know there is room to grow in, Sure Languages is a perfect cultural fit for us, and our teams have instantly connected. Now the acquisition is complete, we look forward to building exponentially on our partnership.”

Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed. Paul Bickham, outgoing owner of Sure Languages, said: “Sure Languages and The Translation People are extremely similar in terms of their approach to quality, customer service and value. This move adds new resources, capability and technology to what we’ve been able to offer our customers, and we know they are in the safest hands. Not only will our clients receive the same great service they’re used to, but they will receive so much more as part of a larger organisation.”