Transformation of former NHS Glasgow HQ into 92 city-living flats completes

A landmark office block in the heart of Glasgow that was once home to the local health board has been converted into scores of new flats to rent.

The former Dalian House, adjacent to the M8 motorway at St Vincent Street, now comprises 92 build-to-rent (BTR) residential properties and associated landscaping and shared amenity spaces.

Along with internal alterations, the redevelopment included the refurbishment of all exterior elevations, new glazing and extensive landscaping to the front and rear of the building, which was formerly occupied by NHS Glasgow as its headquarters but has been vacant since 2010.

The project represents a significant investment by developer Maven/Calmont and is being operated by VervLife. The design and build side was delivered by Thomas Johnstone.

Commercial director Kevin Pick said: “Thomas Johnstone is proud to have played a key role in the transformation of this former office building into modern, high-quality apartments for rent.

“Working closely with Mosaic Architecture + Design, we developed the design and construction process very much in tandem to ensure the highest standards of finish and functionality.

“This project reflects our commitment to delivering excellence through collaboration. We hope the new residents of Dalian will find not just a place to live, but a home where they can enjoy the very best of city life,” he added.

While the main part of the project opened late last year, the high-level pagoda tower glazing and “Dalian rose” have now been completed.

Stephen Mallon, director of Mosaic, said: “It has been a pleasure to be involved in the redevelopment of Dalian House working with Thomas Johnstone and the full design team to re-purpose a prominent and vacant landmark visible to many of us on our daily commute into the city centre.

“Giving the building a new lease of life, activity and sustainable future is as important as any new build design.

“Not only is the re-purposing of existing buildings important for improving their energy performance and longevity, it also provides mainstream housing, bringing people back to live in the city centre, adding to the 24-hour culture and economy and providing opportunities through shared communal facilities for near home and co-working in addition to leisure facilities in a safe, managed building.”