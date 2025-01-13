Trainees roll the dice on a new casino career

Eight job seekers were trained by Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen’s Gaming Academy to kick-start their careers as croupiers.

The highly skilled profession offers flexible working hours as well as the chance to host games all over the world.

The eight aspiring casino dealers, aged between 18 and 35, underwent thorough training at a four-week gaming academy, where they learned to host popular games such as blackjack, poker, and roulette.

During roulette training, the successful candidates mastered the times tables up to 35 for quickly working out winning payouts because single numbers pay 35 to 1, and to enhance their finger dexterity for shuffling cards and handling bets and chips.

Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen Gaming Academy. Left to Right: Lilia Rank, Bradley Salmon, Konrad Beres (Gaming Supervisor) and Lewis Wilson.

The trainees acquired extensive knowledge from understanding casino terminology to distinguishing between odds and payouts, and even mastered the technique for spinning the roulette ball. They also now have the skills to manage the fast-paced environment of placing guest’s bets at the casino table.

Lewis Wilson, a 24-year-old trainee from Aberdeen, said: "My time at the gaming academy was unforgettable. It was challenging at times because I was always learning something new, but it was a blast. There was a lot to remember with the variety of games, but we were all learning together and the other trainees made the whole experience a memorable one.

"The training keeps going even after you leave the academy, and Grosvenor has been so supportive helping to make the experience fun every day."

As part of Grosvenor Casinos’ commitment to safer gambling, the academy also focused on safeguarding guests and educating team members about the importance of ensuring all guests always play responsibly.

Lynne Cooper, gaming operations manager, said: “We have a strong track record for providing training opportunities for our city’s job seekers to upskill and join our team. A career as a casino dealer is a highly skilled profession which offers flexible working hours and the chance to travel the world and host games for high-net-worth players and at major tournaments.

"What’s also great is that the academy teaches customer service, mental arithmetic, and team work, all of which as transferrable skills that will set the recruits up for future.

“We are excited to welcome the eight new recruits to join the team in Aberdeen and wish them all the best for their future careers.”

All those interested in working for Grosvenor Casinos check their local club’s social media pages for more details and to learn more about Grosvenor Casinos, what it’s like to work for the business and the reasons why a career in the casino industry could be for you visit https://www.rank.com/careers.

