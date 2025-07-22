Tradition meets innovation at the Ceres Inn

Located in the heart of the village of Ceres, the Ceres Inn has stood proudly since 1721 as a cornerstone of local culture. Owner Lennox Harrower continues to champion its historic role, blending age-old customs with contemporary initiatives to keep the Inn thriving in the 21st century.

The Inn’s connection to the legendary Ceres Highland Games, hailed as the oldest free games in Scotland dating back to 1314, is especially cherished.

Lennox Harrower’s 2020 release of a commemorative gin honoured the "games that never happened" during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, in 2025, a celebratory whisky marks their enduring legacy. The Ceres Inn has teamed up with Fife Whisky Company to produce a commemorative bottling for this year’s Ceres Highland Games.

The games’ roots stretch to the Battle of Bannockburn, when villagers trained in archery at the Bow Butts, the same green where annual festivities now unfold. Drawn from a single cask, Linkwood 10-year-old single malt is a summery dram bursting with orchard fruits and vanilla, finishing with toasted marshmallows and that trademark Speyside spice.

Beyond heritage, Lennox Harrower is also leading sustainability efforts. Partnering with Business Gateway Fife, The Ceres Inn has introduced energy-efficient kitchen equipment and secondary glazing, supported by Business Efficiency and SME Development Grants, both UK government funded through the UK prosperity fund. These changes are key to the pursuit of net zero operations, without compromising the warmth and character of the Inn.

Business Gateway Fife Adviser, Alasdair Busby, praises Lennox’s dedication, calling him a steward of community spirit and environmental responsibility.

He added: “Lennox’s passion for maintaining the Inn at the heart of the community and his consideration of energy use and saving measures, will allow The Ceres Inn to remain central to village life and to foster even more Highland Games collaborations. Thanks to initiatives like these, The Ceres Inn remains not only a historical landmark but a modern model for rural enterprise.”

