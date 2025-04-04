Towering £124.5 million property will provide more than 900 beds for Glasgow students

“The accommodation boasts great facilities, both social and study, making it a real hub for students” – Tom Brewerton, Unite Students

Work has started on a vast £124.5 million project that will create one of the largest student accommodation schemes in Scotland.

Unite Students said it had begun the construction phase of Central Quay in Glasgow, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2027/28 academic year. The property is being developed on a brownfield site close to the University of Glasgow’s main campus in the west end of the city.

The development will also provide outdoor amenity space for recreational use by residents and people living in the local community. Inside the new 934-bed property, students will have access to a café, yoga room, gym, a range of study facilities and a garden terrace.

Bosses said the project would transform the site which is being regenerated after awaiting redevelopment prior to Unite Students acquiring it last November. Once complete, the development will bring the total number of beds operated by Unite Students in Glasgow to 3,200.

Tom Brewerton, Unite Students’ group development director, said: “Central Quay will provide much-needed high-quality, affordable housing for students in Glasgow, helping to meet the rising demand. This in turn will free up homes for local families, easing shortages in the private sector.

“The site, north of the River Clyde, is located adjacent to one of Glasgow’s fastest growing neighbourhoods. The accommodation boasts great facilities, both social and study, making it a real hub for students. It’s a great addition to our portfolio in this important university city.”

The construction contractor for the project is Graham, building on the pair’s “longstanding” partnership.

Unite Students provides homes for some 68,000 students across 152 properties in 23 university towns and cities.

Earlier this week, student flats were hailed as a “shining light” in Scotland’s commercial property market despite wider concerns over a university funding crisis and the implications for future student numbers.