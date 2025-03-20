Tourism minister hails adventure and wellbeing tourism after visiting Lost Shore Surf Resort

Tourism minister, Richard Lochhead, has hailed the success of adventure and wellbeing tourism in Scotland after he visited Lost Shore Surf Resort, Europe’s largest inland surf destination, near Edinburgh.

Since opening in November last year,Lost Shore Surf Resort, Europe’s largest inland surf destination, has welcomed thousands of first-time, as well as advanced, surfers to its state of the art wave pool. With onsite accommodation plus restaurants, Lost Shore is projected to host more than 200,000 visitors annually and contribute up to £20 million to the local economy each year. This jewel in the crown for Scottish adventure tourism is fast becoming a must-visit destination for families, surf enthusiasts and tourists alike.

It forms part of a growing adventure and wellbeing tourism market in Scotland as domestic and international tourists seek out more shared experiences and memorable activities during their holidays. Globally, the wellbeing economy hit a peak of $6.3 trillion value in 2023, and is projected to grow to nearly $9 trillion by 2028.

Surfing is renowned for its benefits to both physical and mental health. Physically, it delivers a comprehensive workout that improves balance, coordination, core strength, and muscle tone. Mentally, the rhythmic connection with water helps reduce stress, enhance focus, and boost overall happiness. Surf therapy, in particular, offers a unique pathway to improved mental health, allowing participants to reconnect with nature and themselves.

Andy Hadden, Founder of Lost Shore, and Richard Lochhead, Business Minister

Lost Shore Surf Resort is located in Ratho just outside Edinburgh, and five minutes from the airport.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Scotland is bursting with variety when it comes to top-class tourism attractions, enticing people from around the world while boosting business and supporting jobs.

“Last year, there were 16,000 more jobs and 215 more businesses in Scottish tourism than the year before, further underlining its importance to the economy.

“I visited Lost Shore Surf Resort when construction was underway. I’m pleased to return to see what is now Europe’s largest inland surfing centre and look forward to it enhancing Scotland’s tourism offering in 2025.”

Andy Hadden, Founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said:“We are delighted that over 10,000 surfers have now enjoyed what Lost Shore Surf Resort has to offer. But we do not just offer world class, year round, surfing. With high-end accommodation, restaurants, The SurfSkate Academy, wellness treatments, and sauna within the resort, and only a short hop to Edinburgh city centre, it is no surprise that many families are already booking longer trips with us, and using our great location as a base to explore Scotland.

“The minister shares our enthusiasm for encouraging more people to visit Scotland and it is clear that more visitors in the future will come here for the wellbeing and adventure offering as they seek out more meaningful experiences.”

Vicki Miller, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “Lost Shore is a world-class visitor attraction, and its popularity is a testament to the work and investment that has gone in to creating this unique visitor experience. Outdoor activities are a huge motivator for visitors to Scotland, while wellness travel is a trend that has been growing over the past decade.

