Here’s how to navigate legislation that will alter the landscape for restaurants and other hospitality outlets

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 1 October, new UK-wide legislation on tipping will come into force, significantly altering the landscape for restaurants and other hospitality outlets. These changes mandate that tips must be passed onto all workers fairly without any deductions being made, with businesses required to have a written policy and keep records detailing how tips have been dealt with.

The new legislation introduces several challenges for restaurants and other hospitality outlets in the UK and, if not adhered to, could have substantial financial consequences for businesses. The broader implications of the new tipping legislation could also present unforeseen challenges for employers. The potential for uncapped compensation claims, particularly if tipping practices are found to be discriminatory, is worth noting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To navigate the new legislation and effectively minimise risks, employers should establish a clear and comprehensive tipping policy. Relying on generic templates from the internet may come with risks, as often they will not fit the specific nuances of your business. Instead, the policy should accurately reflect tipping practices to ensure compliance with the new legislation. The policy should be made accessible to all workers and should clearly outline how tips will be distributed. Transparency is key.

From now on waiting staff shouldn't see their tips skimmed off by bosses (Picture: Adobe)

There may be legitimate reasons for businesses to not allocate the same proportion of tips to all workers, however it is important that the reasons for doing so are clearly communicated and documented to avoid perceptions of unfairness or potential claims of discrimination.

Secondly, maintaining detailed and accurate records of tips and their distribution is not only going to be a legal requirement, but also a crucial practice to defend against potential disputes. If there are any inconsistencies in your tipping records or it shows that tips have not been distributed fairly, this information can be used by employees to bring a claim against your business.

Ensuring you’re ready to respond promptly to employee requests for information is another must. Under the new legislation, employees have the right to request sight of tipping records. Employers must respond within four weeks from the date it was requested, so it is imperative to handle these requests promptly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Failing to provide this information timeously can damage employee trust and lead to legal challenges.

Craig McCracken is an Employment Law Solicitor, Anderson Strathern

While the new legislation focuses on ensuring tips are distributed to employees fairly, without deductions being made, businesses should also be vigilant of the broader implications. There is a risk of discrimination claims if tipping practices are not perceived as fair.

For example, if tips are distributed in a way that disproportionately puts certain groups of workers at a disadvantage, it could lead to claims of indirect discrimination. Employers must take care to ensure tipping policies don’t disadvantage any group based on characteristics such as sex, race or religion, disability or age.

Furthermore, the new legislation could give rise to whistleblowing claims if workers believe that their employer’s tipping practices are not compliant with the new legislation. Whistleblowing protections are robust, and compensation in such cases can be substantial, with no upper limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad