There are around 2,668 billionaires in the world, but just 327 people in this select economic club women - worth a total of $1.56 trillion.
While some of these women are heiresses to fortunes, others are self-made as they founded or co-founded profitable businesses that lead to their wealth.
These are the mega-rich tycoons whose vast wealth means they are able to influence the world in a multitude of ways - from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.
Here are the 10 richest women in the world, how they earned their wealth - and what their net worth is according to Forbes.
1. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of the founder of L'Oréal, her source of wealth is this business and her net worth is $74.8 billion. Photo: Youtube Screengrab via The Rich Rabbit
2. Alice Walton
Alice Walton is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton and this business is her source of wealth, her net worth is $65.3 billion. Photo: Wesley Hitt via Flickr
3. Julia Koch
Julia Koch is the widow of David Koch, she and her children own a 42% stake in Koch Industries, this sets her net worth at $60 billion. Photo: YouTube Screengrab via Mirror Review
4. MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon, and her net worth sits at $43.6 billion but she is regarded as a prolific philanthropist after donating $12.5 billion in the last two years. Photo: YouTube Screengrab via Forbes