Forbes reports that as of 2022 there are 2,668 billionaires in the world and 327 of them are women.Forbes reports that as of 2022 there are 2,668 billionaires in the world and 327 of them are women.
Who is the richest woman in the world 2024? Top 10 richest women in the world - MacKenzie Scott net worth

These women all have jaw-dropping bank balances.

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Nov 2022, 15:15 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT

There are around 2,668 billionaires in the world, but just 327 people in this select economic club women - worth a total of $1.56 trillion.

While some of these women are heiresses to fortunes, others are self-made as they founded or co-founded profitable businesses that lead to their wealth.

These are the mega-rich tycoons whose vast wealth means they are able to influence the world in a multitude of ways - from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

Here are the 10 richest women in the world, how they earned their wealth - and what their net worth is according to Forbes.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of the founder of L'Oréal, her source of wealth is this business and her net worth is $74.8 billion.

1. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of the founder of L'Oréal, her source of wealth is this business and her net worth is $74.8 billion. Photo: Youtube Screengrab via The Rich Rabbit

Alice Walton is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton and this business is her source of wealth, her net worth is $65.3 billion.

2. Alice Walton

Alice Walton is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton and this business is her source of wealth, her net worth is $65.3 billion. Photo: Wesley Hitt via Flickr

Julia Koch is the widow of David Koch, she and her children own a 42% stake in Koch Industries, this sets her net worth at $60 billion.

3. Julia Koch

Julia Koch is the widow of David Koch, she and her children own a 42% stake in Koch Industries, this sets her net worth at $60 billion. Photo: YouTube Screengrab via Mirror Review

MacKenzie Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon, and her net worth sits at $43.6 billion but she is regarded as a prolific philanthropist after donating $12.5 billion in the last two years.

4. MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon, and her net worth sits at $43.6 billion but she is regarded as a prolific philanthropist after donating $12.5 billion in the last two years. Photo: YouTube Screengrab via Forbes

