There are around 2,668 billionaires in the world, but just 327 people in this select economic club women - worth a total of $1.56 trillion.

While some of these women are heiresses to fortunes, others are self-made as they founded or co-founded profitable businesses that lead to their wealth.

These are the mega-rich tycoons whose vast wealth means they are able to influence the world in a multitude of ways - from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

Here are the 10 richest women in the world, how they earned their wealth - and what their net worth is according to Forbes.

1 . Francoise Bettencourt Meyers Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of the founder of L'Oréal, her source of wealth is this business and her net worth is $74.8 billion. Photo: Youtube Screengrab via The Rich Rabbit Photo Sales

2 . Alice Walton Alice Walton is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton and this business is her source of wealth, her net worth is $65.3 billion. Photo: Wesley Hitt via Flickr Photo Sales

3 . Julia Koch Julia Koch is the widow of David Koch, she and her children own a 42% stake in Koch Industries, this sets her net worth at $60 billion. Photo: YouTube Screengrab via Mirror Review Photo Sales

4 . MacKenzie Scott MacKenzie Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon, and her net worth sits at $43.6 billion but she is regarded as a prolific philanthropist after donating $12.5 billion in the last two years. Photo: YouTube Screengrab via Forbes Photo Sales