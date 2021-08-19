Together Energy to provide 100 paid internships as part of Strathclyde Uni tie-up

The firm has already helped 83 students to gain part-time jobs throughout the pandemic and the new internships will support more students who rely on part-time jobs for income during their studies.

The company has an “ethical recruitment process” that aims to support individuals and communities from the “most challenged” postcodes.

David Hillier, executive dean of Strathclyde Business School, said: “We know that some potential and current students have been worried about the availability of part-time work during the pandemic, when hospitality in particular has been affected by restrictions. Our partnership with Together Energy is a great example of the fantastic support that exists.

Strathclyde Business School at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. Picture: Graeme Fleming

“Employers tell us that they value Strathclyde students in particular because of the innovative, collaborative and global outlook they gain during their studies.”

Paul Richards, chief executive of Together Energy, said: “I wouldn’t have been able to pay my way through my degree without part-time work in pubs, clubs and shops. A lack of part time hours should not be a barrier to entry to university.

“We are delighted to be recruiting such high-calibre staff via Strathclyde, and we believe this work experience will be valuable to the student. The staff we have brought in to date from Strathclyde, have been exceptional.”

Stephanie McKendry, head of access, equality and inclusion at the University of Strathclyde, said: “The university has a wide range of mechanisms to support students from the most challenged postcodes, and those who have experience of the care system. This is available to students from before they arrive at university until they graduate, to ease financial worries and help students focus on their studies.

“Our innovative partnership with Together Energy has been a great success, helping students from widening access and care-experienced backgrounds gain work experience and paid employment that helps them to support their living and study costs.

“For many it can mean the difference between being able to continue their studies or not.

“We are looking to expand this programme with the support of other employers,” she added.

