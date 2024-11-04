Toasted marshmallow popcorn drives Scottish snack empire's continued festive expansion

“Last year our seasonal range was a huge success, so we’re bringing back our bestsellers – and some innovative new flavours to tantalise your tastebuds” - James Taylor, managing director

Taylors Snacks is eyeing further expansion and brand recognition this Christmas with a push into outlets across the UK.

The Scottish firm, which rebranded from Mackie’s last year after the Taylor family purchased outstanding shares in 2022, has announced its festive products will be available in selected garden centres UK-wide including Dobbies.

The new snacks will also be on the shelves in Scotland in Scottish Sainsburys and Co-Op stores this month.

The festive range includes returning best-seller Boxing Day Curry crisps, as well as new Amaretto and orange toffee coated popcorn, hot honey pigs in blanket and brie, bubbly and orange straight cut crisps. A spicy prawn cocktail ridge cut crisp will also be on offer.

James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks said: “Our product development team have been hard at work inventing delicious and surprising flavour combinations for our 2024 ‘Crispmas’, and we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Dobbies, a Scottish company like ourselves, to bring our new festive flavours to consumers across the UK.

“Last year our seasonal range was a huge success, so we’re bringing back our bestsellers – and some innovative new flavours to tantalise your tastebuds.”

