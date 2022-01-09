Tiso owner JD Sports tipped to emerge as festive retail winner

JD Sports is expected to emerge as a Christmas winner this week when it updates investors on its festive fortunes.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 4:55 am
JD has become one of the most familiar brands on the UK high street.

The sports clothing and trainers chain, which has a ­controlling stake in ­Scottish outdoor retailer Tiso, posted solid figures in the autumn pointing to “strong pent-up demand” after its stores reopened following lockdown

As well as seeing shoppers return to its stores, the group has enjoyed strong online trading.

Ahead of a Christmas trading update, due this Wednesday, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, noted: “Queues seen forming around the blocks for the latest trainer styles should bode well for JD Sports and investors will be keen to find out if the flurry of interest in new coveted products has translated into bumper festive sales.

“Nike’s better-than-expected performance in the US in December sparked fresh interest in the company which had been on the back foot, as worries surfaced about the effect of Omicron on high street sales.”

