Three Scottish tradespeople secure places in national competition final

Three Scottish tradespeople make the final stage in search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will now battle it out against seven other finalists

Overall winner will take home £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training

Three talented tradespeople from Scotland have beaten stiff competition to secure a place in the final of Screwfix’s search for the UK’s top tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

The final will see Darryl White from Ayr, Martin Daly from Motherwell and Glasgow’s Scott Reid compete against seven other top tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to a panel of judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Reid

Darryl White, 31, a heating and plumbing engineer, has been dedicated to mastering his craft for eight years. He set up Darryl White Home Improvements following lockdown and has also founded a charity to support local community improvement projects.

Darryl’s giving nature extends to providing work experience for those interested in taking up a trade. He prides himself on creating good customer relationships and delivering quality work on every job. He says: “Looking at the names of the other finalists, it’s clear there’s some great competition, but I’m proud to be putting Ayr on the map and representing every heating and plumbing engineer out there in my bid to take home the title.”

Martin Daly, 30, has been a builder for 13 years and runs MD Builders Ltd with two other employees and an apprentice. A member of the Federation of Master Builders, he uses his platform to inspire younger generations thinking of joining the trade. Martin prides himself on clear communication with customers, together with timekeeping and doing the absolute best job he can.

He comments: “I can’t believe I have secured a place in the final of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025. Since I started in the trade many years ago, I’ve worked hard to hone my craft, so to be recognised and able to share my story with the judges is something I’m really excited about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darryl White

Scott Reid, 35, has dedicated over 16 years to mastering the craft of stonemasonry. He set up his business, Stratum Masonry, in 2018 and now employs 20 workers and three apprentice stonemasons. With stonemasonry skills in short supply, Scott is keen to set up an academy to help young people enter the trade and bridge the current skills gap.

He is passionate about helping to preserve historic buildings and passing on his skills to a new generation. He says: “I’m proud to be representing every stonemason in my bid to take home the title and it’s clear there’s some great competition.”

The final showdown

The final of Top Tradesperson 2025 takes place at Screwfix Live in September in front of a panel of industry experts, including reigning Screwfix Top Tradesperson Mohammed Rahman, and representatives from CIPHE and NICEIC. And it’s here, each finalist will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and share why they believe they should win the national search.

Martin Daly

One winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry.

“We now have our final ten, and as ever the standard is very high. Tradespeople are the backbone of their communities, providing essential services with unmatched skill and dedication. Screwfix Top Tradesperson shines a light on the outstanding talent within the industry and the impact tradespeople have. I wish all the finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”