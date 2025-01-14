Exclusive:Three lessons from Scotland's December economy

Joshua King
By Joshua King

Head of Business

Comment
Published 14th Jan 2025, 13:46 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 13:46 BST
RBS and Natwest Group Chief Economist Seb Burnside talks through the big lessons from December's economic performance, exclusively for The Scotsman.

Scotland’s private sector ended 2024 on a sour note after a sharp contraction in output.

Releasing its latest monthly growth tracker, Royal Bank of Scotland noted that the decline marked the most significant drop in activity since October 2023. Both the manufacturing sector and the services industry reported a decrease in output.

Related topics:ScotlandRoyal Bank of Scotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice