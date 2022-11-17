The network, provided by Edinburgh-headquartered broadband builder and provider GoFibre, will be able to connect some 4,500 residents and businesses across the towns of Portlethen and Newtonhill, having already connected communities in Stonehaven. The firm said its network, which has the potential for gigabit speeds, was helping to tackle the digital divide.

Chief revenue officer Sam Calvert said: “Sub-standard digital connectivity across Scotland’s towns and villages, including Aberdeenshire, has long been an issue facing local communities who have been largely left behind when infrastructure upgrades have been put in place. With our construction efforts now underway, we’ll be doing everything we can to play our part in the solution, helping to tackle the digital divide and equip residents and businesses in Portlethen and Newtonhill with the tools they need to drive success and innovation, both now and in the future. We would like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience during the construction phase and we look forward to them enjoying the benefits of full fibre later this year.”