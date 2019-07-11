This popular Highlands hotel has been sold in a multi-million deal

A popular Highlands hotel has been acquired in a seven-figure deal.

With a guide price of £2.5 million for the freehold property and business, the Ben Wyvis Hotel in Strathpeffer has been bought by the family-run Strathmore Hotel Group.

The 92-bedroom hotel, which includes a large bar and restaurant and cinema room, is situated at the heart of the Highlands and is said to offer stunning scenic views across the surrounding countryside.

The deal was brokered by the specialist hotels and agency team at property adviser Colliers International, who acted on behalf of the seller, Crerar Hotel Group.

Julian Troup, head of UK hotels agency at Colliers International, said: “We have found that the whole of Scotland has increased in popularity in the last three or four years; the main drivers have come from both overseas buyers and the national growing confidence in resident buyer’s belief in the security of the hospitality industry.”

“Crerar Hotels have continued to retain Colliers International to assist in disposing of further potential hotels within their portfolio."

Chris Rickard of Strathmore Hotels said: “I have been a long-time admirer of Crerar Hotels and I am delighted that we are able to add the Ben Wyvis to our portfolio.’’

Paddy Crerar, chief executive of Crerar Hotel Group, added: “The sale of the Ben Wyvis is another key milestone in our right-sizing strategy - the capital released by the sale will be fully reinvested in our core properties taking us even closer to achieving our aim of being Scotland’s highest quality family of hotels and inns.”