This Morning presenter Josie Gibson checks out new Scottish wedding venue in search of a hunky Scotsman

This Morning Presenter Josie Gibson jetted up to Glasgow this weekend to check out Glasgow’s newest wedding event space, The Collector’s Hall, the single TV host joked she was in search of a "Hunky Scotsman".

Located in the heart of Glasgow’s historic and brought to the city by the team behind leading Scottish hotel, AC Hotel by Marriott, the iconic new venue is due to open in summer 2025.

Josie was also treated to stay in the AC Hotel's luxurious Liberty suite, the hotel's signature suite which boosts stunning period features, iconic views of Glasgow's City Chambers and two truly luxurious bedrooms. Josie said: "I have never ever stayed anywhere like this in my life - it's amazing."

Originally built as Glasgow’s City Parish Hall, the building has stood as a silent witness to over a century of civic life, community gatherings and historic milestones. Its architectural grandeur, from vaulted ceilings to intricate stonework, tells a story of a city rich in character.