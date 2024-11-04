This is why smart employers will revamp their offices to help their neurodivergent staff

Wise employers should be redesigning their office space to help their neurodivergent staff, says Paul Coulter Neurodiversity and the office

Us humans are slowly realising that other people don’t all think in the same way – and that’s a great thing, because life would be rather boring if that were so.

Diagnosis of a condition like autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, Tourette’s or ADHD can undoubtedly be a challenge when it comes to work. But given around 15-20 per cent of the population is neurodivergent, wise employers are becoming much better at ensuring they are not disadvantaged. Many organisations are also becoming more attuned to the benefits neurodivergent employees can bring to a team, such as out-of-the-box creativity, focus and attention to detail.

One area where most employers need to significantly improve, though, is in the physical office environment they provide. Workplace design can have a huge influence on how challenging a neurodivergent person finds their working days.

Paul Coulter, Managing Director, Eden Property Asset Management

While it’s mandatory that every new or refurbished building must be accessible to those with physical disabilities, those with invisible challenges are too often overlooked. There is guidance available on how to design well for neurodiversity, but I don’t believe it’s required by law yet.

However, it’s worth remembering that a neurodivergent condition may be considered a disability under the Equality Act 2010 – and employers are legally obliged to make reasonable adjustments to support someone with a disability at work. The Scottish Government has also recently completed a consultation on its plans for a new Learning Disabilities, Autism and Neurodivergence Bill, which it hopes will become law soon.

So, how can we do things better? We should start by remembering that the brains of people with neurodiverse conditions react to sensory stimuli very differently to the neurotypical brain, and they experience spaces differently too. The wrong environment – whether it’s too crowded, noisy, hot, or bright– can trigger significant anxiety and distress. After working from home in comfort during the pandemic, and being in total control of the temperature, lighting and noise levels, this is likely to be even more challenging.

A well-designed office considers all five senses when aiming to create an inclusive place to work. It recognises that large, open plan workspaces can be overstimulating and stressful environments, and provides dedicated calm, quiet spaces where someone can escape to if their senses are overwhelmed. It offers connections to nature, through access to outdoor spaces, and indoor biophilic features such as living walls, views and natural daylight, all of which are proven to have a grounding or calming effect.

In a multi-storey office where everything looks the same, it’s easy to get lost. Clever use of colour can help someone with dyslexia, for example, to figure out where they are more easily without having to decipher signage. When we refurbished Orchard Brae House in Edinburgh, we used a different wall colour for each floor’s circulation spaces, and clear floor and wall graphics to help with orientation.

The inclusion of a sanctuary garden and a wellbeing suite give people quiet, restorative places to retreat to, reducing sensory overload. Dogs can often be a source of therapeutic support for neurodivergent people, so we ensured the entire building was dog-friendly and created an outdoor dog walking park. And, recognising that social interaction and making phone calls can often cause anxiety, we’ve also introduced an app that allows people to do everything online, from ordering lunch from the cafe and checking in their guests to reporting maintenance issues.

Choice is also key; one person’s ideal working environment may be highly distracting for another. Designing in a way that gives occupants more control over their sensory environment, by giving them the ability to adjust the lighting, temperature and personal boundaries to something they feel comfortable with, can be extremely valuable. This could be as simple as providing individual desk lamps while reducing harsh overhead lighting or using strategically placed furniture or plants to create more privacy.

While no working environment can meet the exact needs of every single occupant, by thinking about neurodiversity at the outset of the design process or when considering an office move, employers can ensure more people feel comfortable at work.

The remarkable thing about considering neurodiversity is that everyone’s a winner. Providing choice around sensory input, and a variety of spaces ranging from calm and private to busy and stimulating, invariably helps neurotypical people be happier and more productive at work too.