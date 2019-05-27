This is not just another listing for ice cream firm Mackie's of Scotland

Ice cream producer Mackie’s of Scotland has secured a supply deal with Marks & Spencer that is forecast to be worth £100,000 per annum to the family-run business.

The Aberdeenshire-based firm said it had won listings in 80 of the retail giant’s stores across the country.

Mackie’s currently has 22 per cent of the Scottish premium branded ice cream market, ranking first among its competitors. It hopes that the contract will help to build on its brand share within Scotland.

Bill Thain, the firm’s national account manager, said: “This is an exciting opportunity and we hope that it will make our product more readily available to our existing customers while also attracting new ones.”

Emillie Emblin-James, frozen buyer at Marks & Spencer, added: “Mackie’s attention to being a green and ethical company while delivering a high-quality product are among the many reasons why we were keen to have its tubs on our shelves.”