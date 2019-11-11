This 1980s Glasgow office block to be transformed into 'designer' hotel

Glasgow looks set to gain another designer hotel with plans unveiled for a new establishment opposite the city’s Queen Street station.

Developers say the former cash counting and storage facility, known as Dale House, on West George Street will be developed into a “landmark” hotel in the heart of the city.

Bloc Hotels is looking to transform the building, pictured centre. Image: Contributed

The prime location is directly opposite Queen Street railway station, which is currently undergoing a £120 million redevelopment. The proposed hotel site has full planning consent to replace the existing 1980s building with a seven-storey hotel together with ground level retail space.

The building has been bought by Bloc Hotels. The group’s designer hotels at Gatwick Airport and within Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter are said to have proved a hit with business and leisure travellers since their opening. Meanwhile, construction is underway on a 25-storey flagship Bloc Grand Central hotel next to Birmingham’s New Street Station.

The Glasgow addition to the company’s portfolio has been purchased from LGIM Real Assets, a division of Legal & General Investment Management. Property consultancy JLL advised Legal & General on the sale.

Dominic Mayes, property director at Bloc Hotels, said: “We are really excited to have acquired this site and look forward to delivering Bloc Glasgow to this extremely vibrant part of the city.

“The property is in a prime location, directly opposite the recently redeveloped Queen Street Station, where the number of people using the station is set to increase by 40 per cent, reaching 28 million by 2030.

“This is another defining moment in the company’s ambitious growth strategy, as we continue to expand into key gateway locations.”

Creative

Kerr Young, director at JLL, said: “Glasgow has recently been listed as the top cultural and creative centre in the UK in a report from the European Commission and remains a target location for a large number of hotel operators.

“We continue to see good traction across the UK from a number of well capitalised new and expanding hotel concepts and are delighted to have been instrumental in bringing Bloc Hotels to Scotland.

“We received in excess of 20 offers for the site and that is testament to the quality of the location and the opportunity it presents.”

Fellow director Mike Buchan added: “Dale House is a prime development site at one of the key gateways to the city centre of Glasgow. The deal to Bloc Hotels will further enhance the area and ensure that Glasgow continues to be one of the most attractive cities in the UK for investors and developers.”

Craig Westmacott, senior fund manager for Legal & General, said: “Since being listed for sale, Dale House has generated considerable interest from developers, investors and owner occupiers for a variety of different uses.

“Having strategically secured valuable hotel consent on the site, we are pleased to have now sold the asset to Bloc Hotels, who will develop their hotel brand on this important Glasgow city centre location.

“The sale brings to a conclusion a successful asset management strategy which has generated attractive returns for our investors.”

