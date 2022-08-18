Third site unveiled for former Dundee United chairman's new convenience store chain

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest Eddy’s Food Station launch comes hot on the heels of the inaugural Alloa store which opened just a few months ago, and the Greenock branch last week.

The newest venture from Thompson, former chief executive and co-founder of Morning, Noon & Night, Eddy’s Food Station already has plans to open 30 stores, creating 500 jobs across Scotland, over the next five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alloa outlet has already created 14 jobs and the two new branch openings bring employment opportunities in excess of 30, with 15 of those roles at the Larbert store.

Costcutter has also been announced as the main supply partner for the three stores with plans to supply all 30 once open.

Formerly Spar and Nisa stores, respectively, the Greenock and Larbert outlets will initially retain their current look, however, both sites will see significant renovations in the coming months transforming them into “bright, modern-day convenience stores”, in line with the Eddy’s flagship Alloa location.

Already well known within the retail industry, Thompson is the son of, and worked alongside, Eddie Thompson, co-founder of convenience store chain Morning, Noon & Night. One of the most significant retail deals in Scotland saw the chain of 50 stores sold for £30 million in 2004.

The launch of Eddy’s Food Station marked Stephen’s return to retail following his role as chairman of Dundee United FC from 2008 to 2018.

Stephen Thompson has opened the first Eddy’s Food Station in Alloa. Picture: Stewart Attwood

He said: “The opportunity to operate a successful chain of convenience stores is very promising right now and these acquisitions, in very quick succession, are the next extremely exciting step in the long journey for the Eddy’s Food Station brand.

“When we launched in May we stated we planned to open 30 stores within five years. With two additional stores already added to the roster and more in the pipeline, we are very much on track to meet that target.

“By adding another very central location and launching our first store in the west of Scotland, we’re making roots in three very well-known and highly populated locations, building on the success of the Alloa store.”

As well as having access to Costcutter’s 14,000-strong range, the stores will be able to stock up to 2,000 Co-op own-brand products. The shops will also benefit from Costcutter’s loyalty scheme rewards, the Shopper First growth programme and marketing support alongside additional rebate rewards on qualifying Bestway delivered purchases.

The future expansion of the Eddy’s Food Station network will see a combination of new sites and the conversion of existing convenience store locations.

Thompson added: “Expansion is very much front and centre for the brand and so we are continually scoping out further sites for future stores in key locations across Scotland.”