These Glasgow cafes are on the market for £615,000

Two bakery and cafe units in Glasgow’s east end have been brought to the market in a six-figure deal.

The family business – branded Baking for You – consists of two cafe units and some wholesale bakery produce which is sold in the shops. The wholesale unit also currently supplies local businesses with rolls and pies.

The owners are looking to relocate to England and have decided to put the business on the market, noted specialist property adviser Christie & Co.

Blair Smith, business agent at Christie & Co’s Glasgow office, said: "Both cafes have a loyal customer base and benefit hugely from being prominently placed on main thoroughfares for passing trade and local custom.

"The business currently runs part managed but could benefit from an owner operator to maximise profits. There is further potential to extend the product range and increase trade by offering gluten free and specialist artisan breads and cakes."

The current owner added: "Baking for You has been in our family for the last 45 years and it has been with great pleasure the business has been passed down to me and operated by my family for such a long time. It was first started by my father and handed down to the latest generation of bakers. I wish a successful purchaser the very best in this extremely well-run business."

Offers of £615,000 for both businesses are being sought by Christie & Co.