These are the Scots venues to be shuttered by Revolution Bars Group after restructuring approved

“We look forward to the future with improved optimism.”

Two Scottish bars are among those now set to be shuttered by Revolution Bars Group after it secured approval for its restructuring plan.

Edinburgh and Inverness branches are among 12 more of the group’s outlets to close, coming after its its two-floor Revolution bar on Chambers Street in the Scottish capital had previously been earmarked to shut.

The group’s boss has now said he is "very pleased" to have secured High Court approval for its restructuring plan, which could stave off potential insolvency but reduce its network to 65 venues after the latest closures. The group had 89 venues (including 46 Revolution Bars) at the end of the 2023 financial year, but has been closing less profitable outlets.

The hospitality business needed the court to sanction its overhaul (launched at the end of May and bankrolled by a planned £12.5 million fundraising) that it hopes will restore its finances after a difficult few years following the pandemic.

Chief executive Rob Pitcher said: "The group is now well diversified across the key brands, providing a more secure financial base, and we look forward to the future with improved optimism. We know this has been a very difficult period for all of our teams both in our sites and in our support office, and I'd like to thank them for their support and resilience."

Revolution said its trading in bars in recent months was "undoubtedly impacted by the uncertainty and distraction of the restructuring process", which had been the main focus of its board of directors, but it said it had met its target of achieving about £3m in earnings, before measures like tax and interest, by the end of June.

The group is hoping its restructuring plan will put it back onto stronger financial footing, having been affected by the post-pandemic hit to the nightlife sector. It has also said its bars were hit by the cost-of-living crisis squeezing consumer finances and regular train strikes affecting its younger customers.