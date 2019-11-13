These are the 16 new Scottish sites where Barratt is to build homes

Housebuilder Barratt Developments has acquired 16 new plots in Scotland, as it continues to see “strong” demand from home-buyers.

During the first nine months of the year, the group, which encompasses both the Barratt and David Wilson Homes brands, acquired sites as far north as Inverness down to the Central Belt. The 16 sites will provide 2,644 new homes.

Douglas McLeod is the regional managing director for Scotland. Picture: Contributed

Before the year-end, Barratt hopes to have acquired a further four sites north of the Border, providing an additional 1,165 homes.

Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “Despite continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit, both the environment and demand for new-home buying in Scotland remain strong. Availability in sought-after locations is good, interest rates remain low, and house prices are still rising.

“Our site acquisition activity is squarely focused on building attractive homes in popular places which meet current demand for new homes. However, consumers are now more discerning than ever.”

He added: “Earlier this year, we launched our Community Fund initiative donating funds every month to different local community causes across our three divisions in Scotland.”

Locations

The 16 acquired development sites are at: Ormiston, Livingston, Robroyston, Loanhead, Cambusbarron, two in Edinburgh, two in Kilmarnock, Roslin, Elgin, Bilston, Wallyford, Inverness, West Calder and Carnbroe.

Meanwhile, Taylor Wimpey has revealed demand remains strong despite the industry suffering amid political and economic uncertainty.

Bosses said the firm was on track to hit its expectations. Chief executive Pete Redfern added: “In spite of wider political and economic uncertainty, housing market conditions have remained resilient.”

