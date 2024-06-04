It’s a surprising statement, but Martin Smith of the Muir Group has the facts, figures and experience to back it up

There is no denying that the challenges faced across the housebuilding and wider construction industry over the last few years have been particularly acute. A combination of planning and covid delays, inflationary cost increases for material and labour, rising cost of living and high mortgage interest rates all contributed to a negative ripple effect across the sector.

However, there have been real shoots of recovery in the last few months. Just a few weeks ago the inflation rate returned to something that we recognise as ‘normal’ and just above the Bank of England target. It brings a higher likelihood of interest rate cuts by the end of the summer and more affordable mortgages. More homebuilders are also reporting improved sales across Scotland and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, the General Election being called may bring unrest to the economy, especially when any growth has been fragile at best. But having been in business for 50 years, Muir Group has weathered multiple economic storms. Despite the challenges faced, we have successfully come out the other side and I am confident the same will happen again.

Martin Smith is the Chief Executive of Muir Group

Being family-owned, we are different to other developers as we can afford to take a longer-term perspective. Purchasing assets over a number of years, we are well placed to progress land-led development opportunities with housing associations and other home builders across the country. Similarly, we have more flexibility to diversify and innovate. For example, we are building more new bungalows in light of Scotland’s demographic trends which show an ever ageing population. Although traditionally more popular with more mature age groups, single storey living is proving to be a hit with buyers of all ages.

Believe it or not, despite the challenges within the housing market and wider economy, there has never been a better time to buy a new build home. Rising interest rates and costs mean developers have reduced housing supply. Now that interest rates might be lowering, they won’t be able to recover fast enough to meet demand from prospective buyers who, taking advantage of these lower interest rates, may be in a more financially stable position than they were six or twelve months ago.

With consumer confidence returning, we are already seeing an uplift in sales and enquiries. It will take time for the market to be able to react and there is a potential that there will simply not be enough homes to meet demand. Wages are also outstripping inflation consistently and all of the economic indicators are pointing to another spike in families looking to buy homes. It’s a difficult juggling act for developers, but the fact is we are likely to experience a significant housing deficit for the foreseeable future. This is made all the worse by the cut in funding for social housing in Scotland, which has further dampened the market's ability to scale up homebuilding quickly.

Ultimately economic challenges like the ones we have faced are cyclical. We will likely experience them again. The objective should be, however, for us to get better at pre-empting them and taking measures earlier to ensure we can bounce back faster and more robustly.

There may not be enough homes to meet demand (Picture: Leszek Glasner/Adobe Stock)