There's a new tipple in store at Dobbies

A Scotch malt whisky cream liqueur from Scotland has bagged a new listing with Dobbies Garden Centres to be stocked in 27 stores north and south of the Border.

Magnum, which is crafted and bottled in Edinburgh and contains Scotch single malt and cream, said it has its sights set on further growth after announcing the tie-up, which it added comes just in time for the peak summer gardening season.

The deal also comes amid a focus to grow the brand in the UK – as well as some of the world’s other largest cream liqueur markets overseas.

The product – with the firm saying its “superior ingredients and contemporary design set it apart from traditional liqueurs” – will hit the shelves at selected Dobbies Garden Centres including Edinburgh, Dunfermline, Aberdeen, Ayr, Stirling, Glasgow, and Livingston.

It is contained in a “unique” stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable. It is also billed as keeping the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.

Magnum director Lee Schofield said: “We’re really excited that Magnum will be available at selected Dobbies centres in Scotland and England for the first time. We’re now able to bring our premium single malt cream liqueur to a new market of green-fingered customers across the country in time for the peak gardening season.

“At Magnum, our vision is uncompromising and our ambition is straightforward – to craft a radical, premium cream liqueur, one that contains the finest single malt Scotch whisky and only single malt.

“We’re confident that Magnum will really appeal to Dobbies customers as the perfect tipple to enjoy outdoors this summer.”

Roz Doherty, drinks buyer at Dobbies Garden Centres, added: “At Dobbies, we’re constantly working hard to enhance the offering within our foodhalls, especially with locally sourced brands. We’re very proud to be stocking Magnum, and feel confident that it will be popular amongst our customers.”

Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands is the global brand agent for Magnum and manages the brand from production planning through to the strategy for market entry, as well as executing the sales, marketing and distribution plan.

The company is currently focusing on some of the world’s largest cream liqueur markets – Canada and South Africa as well as the UK.

Magnum in June hailed sales success in Canada, becoming available in more than 350 outlets across Ontario.

In 2018, Magnum teamed up with Scottish rugby union legend Gavin Hastings as part of the brand’s global marketing campaign. The full back provided the voiceover for its first major TV advertisement, Where Two Forces Meet, which has been broadcast in Canada and Scotland.

Dobbies was founded by James Dobbie in 1865, and says it is now the UK’s leading garden centre retail business. It became part of Tesco in 2008 and in 2016 was acquired by a group of investors led by Midlothian Capital Partners and Hattington Capital.

It has been snapping up centres, including from rival Wyedale Garden Centres.