The UK’s commitment to tech and renewable energy innovation is driving foreign investment trends

While macroeconomic headwinds have made 2025 a particularly tricky year for European nations to navigate, the United Kingdom’s growing pedigree for attracting foreign direct investment remains a key driver of growth.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the UK is renowned for its retail and financial sectors, it appears to be the nation’s commitment to digital and energy innovation that’s a draw for foreign direct investment (FDI).

According to a recent McKinsey survey, the last 15 years have seen the United Kingdom welcome $1.8 trillion in private equity investments and $950 billion in FDI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many foreign direct investors have intended to take companies private or to buy and invest in unlisted firms. As many as 197 UK firms were delisted from the London Stock Exchange due to take-privates between 2016 and 2023, with just two opting to relist in the United States.

Renewable Energy

Leading Europe for Tech Investment

While the Eurozone has struggled to recapture lost momentum due to Germany’s economic stagnation, the United Kingdom’s innovative tech sector has been a major draw for foreign interest in recent years.

In 2023, the UK led the Eurozone with 255 FDI projects focusing on its tech sector, representing a growth of 8.9% on the year before. Over the same period, Europe as a whole experienced a 19% decline.

While the United Kingdom has built a reputation for excellence in financial services, the 100 projects recorded over the same period show that although it’s the second largest sector for FDI, it trails tech by some margin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the findings, Peter Arnold, EY’s UK Chief Economist, suggested that much is owed to a resurgence of digital investment in the United Kingdom, helping to buck a continental downward trend when it comes to investing in tech projects.

Energy Draws International Attention

Another area in which the UK is excelling in terms of driving foreign investment is through its green energy initiatives.

Green energy has proven in recent years that it excels at job creation and economic expansion, with a total of 22,800 net-zero businesses in 2024, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) comprising 94% of the sector.

Collectively, these businesses have put £28.8 billion into the economy, nearly reaching the entire size of Wales’s economy. Crucially, the sector also supports 273,000 full-time jobs, surpassing the telecommunications industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When factoring in supply chain activities, the net zero sector’s economic impact grows to £83.1 billion, supporting almost 951,000 jobs domestically in the process.

April also saw the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announce an initial £20 million investment in ‘Starmaker One,’ a new fund focused on mobilising up to £150 million in funding for fusion technology in the UK.

These initiatives highlight the level of commitment the UK has when it comes to building out its most ambitious industries and attracting funding on an international scale.

Welcoming Overseas Investment

We’re also seeing the United Kingdom level up its infrastructure for welcoming overseas investment. The announcement of a ‘concierge service’ designed to enhance the attractiveness of the UK as a destination for global financial services echoes a widespread push to navigate regulation and overcome barriers to entry for investors on an international scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move will offer more support for high-growth firms while reducing regulatory reporting, opening the door to reducing compliance costs through technology.

These initiatives will be highly appealing to businesses seeking to embrace the UK’s burgeoning tech and clean energy sectors. Whether foreign businesses are actively looking to expand their business into the country or recruit industry talent, United Kingdom expansion is becoming increasingly frictionless and cost-effective for international players.

The United Kingdom also benefits from appealing tax rates for entrepreneurs, where income thresholds have been set to encourage more growth and investment at every stage, incentivising both domestic and international businesses to scale efficiency.

For instance, 0% tax structures for lower income earners of up to £12,570 annually help to provide relief, while incentivised taxation structures for higher earners of over £125,140 can help to mitigate the 45% outlay in taxes. Additionally, National Insurance contributions reductions for employees have helped to make it easier for companies to attract and retain talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reaping the Rewards of Investment

Figures from the UK Department of Business and Trade suggest that over 80,000 jobs will be created by more than 1,600 foreign direct investment projects throughout all areas of the nation, with the likes of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Midlands, and South West in line to reap the rewards.

This can be a mutually beneficial means of securing growth that also nurtures the UK’s talent pool within emerging industries.