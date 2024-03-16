The Scottish presence in Dubai is making a difference - Jeremy Grant

Glass and concrete office towers crowd the financial district and, as you head south, your eye is drawn to vast billboards promoting ultra-luxury residential developments sprouting on the outer rim of the 16-lane highway.

“All Dreams Lead to Atlantis The Royal” proclaims one. Another, “Iconic Tower”, has enlisted Pininfarina of Italy to add some designer chic to the architectural lines of its 60 storeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nor does financial services pull any punches. On one billboard, Standard Chartered bank offers cashback in local currency of up to £4,600 for opening a “priority banking” account. MultiBank Group, a foreign exchange and securities trading firm, simply proclaims: “Life is Better With Money”.

Jeremy Grant is a freelance writer and editor, and was a journalist at the Financial Times and Reuters for 25 years

It’s easy to conclude that Dubai is defined by a headlong dash for riches. Certainly, the Emirate and its oil-rich neighbour Abu Dhabi, not to mention awakening giant Saudi Arabia, are in the midst of a boom that’s attracting foreigners and their money as much as these Gulf states are projecting their sovereign wealth abroad.

In the week I was there, two large investments were concluded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in UK renewable energy. One was Masdar, UAE’s renewable energy company, acquiring a 49 per cent stake in Dogger Bank South, one of the world’s largest planned offshore wind farms. Another was state energy company Adnoc buying 10 per of UK-based Storegga, which is developing a carbon capture and storage project in Scotland.

Yet there are activities that tell another story, one of investment in human capital and sustainability. Two of them happen to have roots in Scotland.

The Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI) is a Glasgow-based organisation that convenes action on sustainable finance. It held an event in Dubai when I was visiting to assess progress by UAE financial institutions in advancing the COP28 agenda since the climate summit was hosted by the UAE in November.

​Heriot-Watt provides courses in management, engineering, built environment, food science and fashion at its Dubai campus

In partnership with consulting firm PwC, GEFI announced the launch of a year-long series of meetings known by the Arabic word “majlis” (council, in English) for local financial institutions to discuss opportunities and challenges in sustainable finance.

Across town, about 4,000 students gather at the Dubai campus of Heriot-Watt, the Edinburgh university known for its pioneering work in engineering and business since it was founded in 1821.

Heriot-Watt has operated a satellite in Dubai since 2005, becoming the first campus of a British university to open at the invitation of the government, providing courses in management, engineering, built environment, food science and fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The university moved three years ago to a striking new building near the Dubai headquarters of Google, Cisco and Huawei. Professor Dame Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, says the campus has “extremely strong academia-industry collaboration”, adding that it will “continue to invest in the region in line with our ethos of being one of Scotland’s most international universities, and in our quest to provide opportunities for learning at all stages of life”. To which one might add: life is better with learning.