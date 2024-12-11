The Scottish Marston's pubs now serving up Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone beer

“Visit your local Marston’s pub and enjoy a pint of Hawkstone and help us celebrate the farming community this festive season” – Jeremy Clarkson

Scots drinkers will find it easier to get their hands on a pint of Jeremy Clarkson’s award-winning beer after a supply deal with national pub brand Marston’s.

Pubs across Scotland, England and Wales will be pouring Hawkstone Premium lager, which won gold at the 2024 World Beer Awards, as well as scooping the title of country winner for England.

TV motormouth-turned-farmer Clarkson began producing the lager at Diddly Squat Farm on the second series of Clarkson’s Farm, using his own spring barley to brew the pints. Born in the Cotswolds, Hawkstone is made with barley sourced directly from British farmers and is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the UK.

More than 100 Marston’s pubs across the UK will now be serving up Hawkstone, including four of the group’s pubs in Scotland - Camperdown Elm in Dundee, Highland Gate in Stirling, Lockards Farm, Dumfries and the Old Gatehouse, Kirkintilloch. The firm, which has about 20 venues in total in Scotland, said its pubs had been showing their appreciation by inviting their “local farming heroes” to pour and enjoy the first pints of Hawkstone.

Clarkson, Hawkstone’s founder, said: “Farming isn’t just ‘how’ Hawkstone is made, it’s ‘why’ it’s made. The more Hawkstone you drink, the more barley we buy from British farmers. That’s why we’re thrilled Marston’s is serving pints on draught in over 100 pubs nationwide. So visit your local Marston’s pub and enjoy a pint of Hawkstone and help us celebrate the farming community this festive season.”

Director of operations at Marston’s, Claire Robertson, added: “We’re so excited to now be pouring Hawkstone at over 100 of our cosy pubs across the country. We really admire the work that Hawkstone is doing to champion our farming communities and are proud to be able to do our bit to support. We work hard to give our guests the best possible experience and serve the very best quality food and beverages, we’re delighted to be adding the award-winning lager to our taps.”

