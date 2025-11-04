The Scotsman’s Green Skills Conference to tackle key energy transition hurdles

Green Skills | supplied

Scotland’s green economy is gathering pace and with it comes a critical need for the skills, training and partnerships that will power a just transition.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotsman’s annual Green Skills Conference will be held this year at the Sandman Signature hotel in Aberdeen on November 19.

The conference will bring together leaders from government, industry and academia for a day of insight, debate and proposed action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted in the heart of the energy transition, the conference will explore how Scotland can build a future-ready workforce and ensure opportunities are shared across regions, sectors and generations.

The event opens with “12 Months On,” a keynote panel revisiting the key themes discussed at last year’s conference and assessing what progress has been made since.

Sarah Hillyear, Robert Gordon University representative on the NESA Board and part of ETZ Limited, will be among those setting the scene for the day and identifying the next steps towards delivering a skilled, adaptable and inclusive workforce.

The second panel, “Links Between Education and Industry,” will feature Susan Grant, strategic lead for energy transitions at North East Scotland College (NESCol), and Jenny MacDonald, social investment adviser at Shell UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This session will explore how Scotland can better align training with employer needs through curriculum co-design with industry partners and the evolution of green apprenticeships, what’s working now and what’s next.

Panel three, a fireside chat, “Girls in Energy,” will spotlight the experiences of young women entering Scotland’s evolving energy and renewables sectors.

These future leaders will share their experiences, aspirations, and views on how Scotland can make green careers more visible, accessible and rewarding.

The following keynote session, “The Next Generation of Green Skills,” will bring together Amy Wiggins, sector manager for energy transition at Skills Development Scotland (SDS), Alex Fahie, CEO of TAISK, Thomas Wild, head of Stemovators and Stewart McKinlay, skills director at NMIS Manufacturing Skills Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This panel will examine how sustainability can be embedded across education and training, highlight youth-led innovation in climate and renewable energy and discuss how to build clear pathways from school to green careers.

The fifth panel, “Skills Without Borders,” sponsored by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), features Andrew Hockey, CEO of ECITB, Stuart Smith, VP Operated Assets at Wood Group, Doug Duguid, CEO of Aurora Energy Services and Wyn Smollett, people and organisation manager at Equinor.

This session will focus on the skills transition from oil and gas to renewables, exploring the support structures needed for mid-career learners as they adapt to new technologies and sectors across the energy landscape.

The final session, “Future Outlook for the Sector,” will feature Paul Macari, head of service for planning and economy at Aberdeenshire Council, alongside other expert voices exploring green hydrogen, offshore wind, and the circular economy, and what’s coming next for Scotland’s workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discussion will also address labour-market projections for green jobs and the policy frameworks driving demand for new skills.

This year’s event is sponsored by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) and the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB).

Exhibitors include Forth Valley College, Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), and the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be hosted by Stephen Emerson, business journalist and editor at Insider Media in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you’re a policymaker shaping regional strategies, a business leader planning workforce growth, an educator designing new courses, or an early-career professional entering the sector, you’ll leave with practical ideas you can apply immediately,” he said.

Tickets are free but limited. Join the conversation driving Scotland’s green transition, and help build the talent pipeline needed for a competitive, inclusive, and sustainable economy.