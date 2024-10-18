The Scotsman launches stylish range of branded merchandise and new store

The Scotsman signature series features hoodies, beanies and more | Amaze

Hoodies, mugs and caps available with the iconic Scotsman thistle masthead from new online store

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotsman, Scotland’s national newspaper since 1817 and one of the country’s most successful digital news publishers, has launched a stylish new range of merchandise for supporters and admirers of the brand.

The perfect gift for devoted readers of Scotland’s preeminent quality news provider, the range of products includes clothing, homeware and accessories. Featuring quality illustrations, humorous slogans and, of course, the iconic Scotsman thistle masthead, the range covers everything from babygrows and hoodies, to enameled mugs and wall art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the store launch, Steven Chisholm, The Scotsman Publications general manager said: “We’re delighted to launch our new range of products into the market.

“We know that people come to us for our fantastic news and sport coverage, or for our brilliantly written lifestyle features and opinion columns, but we also hope that there are people out there who are as proud to read the Scotsman as we are to write for it.”

A hoodie from The Scotsman signature series that's perfect for golf and rugby fans | A hoodie from The Scotsman signature series that's perfect for golf and rugby fans

The stylish range of products is available from The Scotsman’s new storefront, which has been developed with creator commerce experts Amaze

“We are honored to serve as the bridge that connects The Scotsman with followers worldwide through the power of a global merchandise store,” says Derek Francis, EVP of Global Growth at Amaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the culmination of an extensive effort, which will allow The Scotsman's readership to proudly express their love for the brand. As Amaze continues to provide global brands the power to sell anything, anywhere, iconic brands like The Scotsman hold a special place in our hearts.”

While readers might be surprised to see The Scotsman diversify into wearable products, this isn’t the first time the brand’s logo has adorned something other than a newspaper or office building.

“Early in my career I can remember being roped into redesigning a logo for our iconic ‘I Love Edinburgh’ tote bags, that were distributed throughout the noughties during the Edinburgh Festival,” added Steven.

“More than a decade later I still see loads of them proudly adorning shoppers’ shoulders so hopefully some of this new range has the same enduring appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotsman editor Alan Young, who took the helm in September, also commented on the launch: “The Scotsman is an iconic and much-loved brand, and I'm thrilled with this fantastic new range of products. It is also perfect timing with Christmas just round the corner - what better gift for a Scotsman reader this year?"