The Scotsman is nominated for a host of honours in annual Scottish Press Awards

The Scotsman has been shortlisted for a host of honours in the prestigious Scottish Press Awards.

In all, the title, along with sister publication Scotland on Sunday, received 11 nominations ahead of the glittering awards, hosted by Newsbrands Scotland, in Glasgow in May.

Investigations Correspondent Martyn McLaughlin has been shortlisted for both Financial/Business Journalist of the Year and Specialist Reporter of the Year.

Scotsman

The Scotsman’s politics team have been nominated for Best Live Coverage of a Live Event for their reporting on Humza Yousaf’s resignation as first minister.

Janet Christie has made the shortlist for Arts and Entertainment Journalist of the Year, along with The Scotsman’s former arts correspondent Brian Ferguson.

Both The Scotsman, for Control Fault Delete, and Scotland on Sunday, for Taylor Swift, have nominations for front page of the year. Both were designed by Gavin Munro.

Scotsman photographer Lisa Ferguson is nominated in the Photographer of the Year category, while both Scran and The Steamie are in the running in the Podcast of the Year category.

Sports writer Alan Pattullo is shortlisted in the Sports Journalist of the Year category.

This year’s judging panel was led by Richard Neville, former Head of News Brands at DC Thomson and current Director of Neville Robertson Communications.

Mr Neville, Chair of the Scottish Press Awards judges, said: “As ever, the quality of entries to the awards just keeps getting better and better.

