The Scotland-born StrategyStory Podcast returns for powerful series 2

The StrategyStory Podcast is back today with its highly anticipated second series, diving deeper into how storytelling is transforming leadership, business strategy, and community impact.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created and hosted by StrategyStory founder and former BBC Senior producer, Kate Hooper, the podcast has built a loyal following across the UK and beyond.

Series 2 of StrategyStory is set to bring listeners face-to-face with top CEOs, industry experts and media leaders who are not only shaping the future in their respective fields, they’re doing it through the power of story. The new season of the podcast also delivers brief masterclasses to give listeners bitesized inspiration that they can apply to their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available from today, episode 1 features an exclusive interview with Garry Ridge, the former CEO of WD-40. Ridge reflects on his globally recognised leadership journey and how compassion and storytelling created a culture of belonging at the iconic brand.

Garry Ridge, the former CEO of WD-40 is interviewed in episode 1.

Running across eight weekly episodes the second series blends ‘big interviews’ with pioneering business minds and bite-sized mini masterclasses. Guests include Professor Donald MacLean, one of Scotland’s leading strategy experts and former StrategyStory Director; Simon Erlanger, Managing Director of Isle of Harris Distillery; Sam Poling, award-winning Investigative Journalist for Panorama and Dave Hall, Innovation & Creativity Expert.

Kate Hooper, Founder of StrategyStory and host of the StrategyStory podcast, said: “The term 'storytelling' often conjures up trivial connotations, but it is a fundamental way that we connect as human beings. It's serious business, yet its potential to unlock progress, drive change, and engagement is often overlooked.

"This season's podcast brings big interviews and big ideas to ambitious strategic leaders who genuinely want to put people at the heart of driving passion, chemistry, energy and productivity in their organisations and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been lucky enough to sit down with some incredibly accomplished industry leaders who each offer a unique insight for our audience. This podcast is for leaders who want to be inspired while taking practical tips straight back to their business.”