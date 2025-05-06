The Marram Collection officially breaks ground on St. Andrews Hotel development

The Marram Collection has today announced that planning permission has been granted, and above-ground works will now commence on its property in St Andrews. The Ardgowan Hotel is set to be transformed into a luxury boutique hotel, just a stone’s throw from The Old Course.

The site was acquired by the Marram Collection in 2022 and will now undergo an extensive £7.5 million restoration, refurbishment, and redesign. The property is scheduled to officially open to the public next year and is expected to create up to 50 new jobs in the area.

As part of the transformation, all accommodation is being consolidated into one connected building. This consolidation, alongside a rear extension, will allow for an increase in capacity from 36 to 44 luxurious rooms, while the new bar and restaurant will expand from 44 to over 70 seats.

In keeping with other Marram Collection properties, the hotel is set to become a retreat for golfers, locals, and tourists alike - a place to connect, soak up understated luxury, and unwind in a new home away from home.

The hotel’s design has been developed in collaboration with local St Andrews architects RKA, alongside Scottish interior design studio ICA and Crown Creative brand design agency. The restoration and redesign concept draws inspiration from both Scotland and the surrounding East Neuk, with the team carefully selecting materials and methods that honour the environment and support local craftsmanship. The distinctive interiors create a warm, escapist space that both celebrates and transcends the area’s rich heritage.

Kathryn McNairn will continue as General Manager at the new hotel. Kathryn joined Marram last year and brings over 10 years of experience in Scotland’s hospitality industry to the role. Kathryn has a deep understanding of the local area and how to deliver authentic St Andrews hospitality to both local and international guests.

Kathryn said: “We’re incredibly proud to officially break ground on what will become a cornerstone of The Marram Collection in the heart of St Andrews. This project has been expertly designed to honour the heritage of the site while introducing a new standard of boutique hotel to the town.

"This transformation will create a welcoming retreat that blends warmth, comfort and considered design for golfers, locals, and visitors alike. We look forward to unveiling a space that not only celebrates the spirit of St Andrews but also supports the local community through new opportunities and meaningful partnerships.”

