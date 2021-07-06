The Macallan agrees Bentley partnership to build on pair’s 'rich heritage'

The new global partnership was unveiled at The Macallan Estate on Speyside, alongside the launch of a new hybrid Bentley car. Picture: Richard Pardon

The two brands will share learnings from their respective industries, while “pursuing the uncompromised excellence for which they are renowned”.

The global partnership was unveiled at The Macallan Estate on Speyside, alongside the launch of a new hybrid Bentley car.

Igor Boyadjian, managing director for single malt Scotch brand The Macallan, which is owned by Edrington, said: “The Macallan and Bentley Motors each have a rich heritage, and shared values of mastery, craftsmanship, creativity and innovation.

Single malt Scotch brand The Macallan is owned by Edrington.

“Our collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to compare our time-earned knowledge and learn from each other. We will generate fresh and contemporary thinking around our consumer engagement, our exceptional experiences, and ultimately our products.

“A key focus of the partnership will be our commitment to a more sustainable future. The breath-taking natural landscape at The Macallan Estate provides the perfect platform for us to embark together on this exciting and extraordinary journey.”

Bentley’s chairman and chief executive, Adrian Hallmark, added: “Transforming Bentley into the world’s most sustainable luxury car company is an exciting journey, and I’m delighted to be working with The Macallan with one common goal – to both lead our fields as we work towards a more sustainable future.

“We will learn from each other in the coming months and years to advance our programmes together, and on the way we work on some truly extraordinary experiences, projects and products.”

