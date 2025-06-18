The luxury hotel just yards from St Andrews' Old Course that has completed £1.1m transformation

The hotel in St Andrews is situated just yards from the Old Course.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A luxury hotel in St Andrews has completed a £1.1 million transformation.

Hotel du Vin St Andrews has revamped its bar and bistro, as well as giving its rooms a complete make-over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General manager Andrei Secuianu said: “We are the custodians of a place with great heritage and we’ve modernised it with care, drawing on the character of the coastline and the traditions of the town, so that the hotel continues to feel like it belongs not just to guests, but to St Andrews itself.

Inside the new look hotel in St Andrews (Pic: Hotel du Vin Edinburgh)

“St Andrews may be known all over the world, but at its heart, it’s a small, close-knit town with a deep sense of community. It’s also home to some of the best hospitality in Scotland, and that keeps us striving to evolve.”

The hotel is located just yards from the Old Course, which will host the Dunhill Cup in October and the 21027 Open Championship.

The newly refreshed guest rooms take their cues from the quiet of the local landscape, with soft muted greens from the surrounding grasslands and earth tones that echo the sand and stone of the coastline. The design retains original, reupholstered woodwork and uses natural materials like rattan to add subtle texture. The overall effect is a calm, gentle space that mirrors the town's relaxed pace and openness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project marks a significant milestone in the brand’s multi-million-pound revitalisation initiative, which has transformed 12 of its 19 properties since starting work on One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow, five years ago.

The new-look bedrooms (Pic: Hotel du Vin Edinburgh)

Scott Harper, chief operating officer at Malmaison and Hotel du Vin said: “In today’s hospitality landscape, staying relevant isn’t just about investment, it’s about intent. The refurbishment at St Andrews is part of a much wider revitalisation of the Hotel du Vin portfolio, but it also reflects our belief that great hospitality evolves with its environment. St Andrews is home to some of Scotland’s most respected hotels, and to continue to lead in that space means understanding what today’s guests value, which is connection, character and a sense of place.