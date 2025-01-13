The importance of smart data is only set to grow

What does 2025 hold for smart data innovation? Linda King, Chief of Strategy and Engagement at Edinburgh’s Smart Data Foundry (SDF), shares her insights. As a subsidiary of Edinburgh University, SDF harnesses financial data to combat poverty, reduce inequality, and enhance economic wellbeing.

Regulation and legislation will change the data landscape

The new Data (Use and Access) Bill, currently going through Parliament, will reshape how organisations collect, share and access data. This landmark legislation aims to create a balanced ecosystem – prioritising privacy whilst ensuring data can be used for public good. It will introduce new statutory requirements for organisations to share the data they collect with trusted third parties, opening up opportunities for collaboration that benefits society.

Smart data will go mainstream, demonstrating impact and social good.

​Smart data will go mainstream in 2025, says Linda King (Picture: stock.adobe.com

Smart data schemes will shift from siloed to interconnected services, pooling diverse data sources to unlock insights and drive change. For example, combining financial and health data could reveal links between fuel poverty and ill health or financial pressures and poor sleep, while cross-sector analysis of finance, insurance, and energy data could highlight the impact of weather on small businesses.

Real-time data will become increasingly important in policy making and service delivery

With the Labour government’s focus on public service improvement, the need for timely data is more pressing than ever. Policy makers currently rely on survey-based or historical data to inform their approach. The impact of major disruptions such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis demonstrates the need for data that reflects the here and now. Policy makers can use this to deliver more effective, targeted solutions.

Smart data can also help to overcome reporting challenges, providing a more reliable picture, while monitoring real-world data on an ongoing basis can help identify emerging trends, understand long-term changes, and assess policy effectiveness quickly.

Synthetic data will have its day

As organisations respond to evolving AI regulations and privacy requirements, synthetic data is set to take centre stage.

Synthetic data mirrors real-world data patterns without exposing personal information, making it invaluable for machine learning, data science, and simulations. Empowering organisations to innovate responsibly and at scale, its applications are vast: from helping banks test new fraud prevention systems to enabling businesses and researchers to develop solutions requiring lifelike datasets.

Tools like our synthetic data engine Aizle, provide a safe, privacy-preserving way to harness the power of data.

Data ethics and privacy will come under renewed scrutiny

Public awareness of smart data schemes – which use data from everyday digital interactions like mobile apps, navigation systems, social media, and online shopping – is set to grow.

For the data for good movement to advance, the public must continue consenting to share their deidentified data between the private and public sectors. Therefore, smart data organisations have a responsibility to demonstrate the tangible benefits of data-driven solutions, show their commitment to privacy and transparency, and build enduring public trust.