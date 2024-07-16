​The future of connectivity is to be found in Bathgate - Derek Phillips

Derek Phillips sees his company Clarus Networks Group continuing to be a home for innovation with its tenth anniversary on the horizon

As we approach the ten-year anniversary of Clarus Networks Group later this year, I am proud to reflect on our journey from a small tech start-up in Bathgate, to a global leader in connectivity solutions with offices in both Scotland and England. When I set up the company in 2014 alongside my wife, Debra, we identified a critical gap in the market for rapidly deployed high-speed internet for the construction and civil engineering sectors.

Nearly a decade later, we are extremely proud to see Clarus Networks evolve into a powerhouse, providing managed networking services across diverse industries and challenging locations worldwide.

We have reached a significant milestone with the recent opening of our new Connectivity Demonstration Centre in Bathgate. This state-of-the-art facility is the first of its kind in Scotland and has already attracted attention from major players, including Space X, who travelled all the way from California to see our innovations first-hand. Our decision to establish the centre in Bathgate reflects our commitment to our roots and our community. We contribute to the local economy by creating new jobs and fostering technological innovation right here at home, with the Demo Centre already leading to ten new roles and counting.

Our Demo Centre allows businesses to test the capabilities of the latest connectivity innovations first-hand, including the most cutting-edge solutions like Starlink and Private 5G, alongside state-of-the-art networking equipment. This hands-on approach empowers companies to make informed decisions about their connectivity needs, accelerating their path to innovation, with expert Clarus team members onsite to provide guidance and support.

The new testing facilities are being used by industries including healthcare, construction, and maritime. The centre has been used by the NHS to provide a platform for rigorous testing and validation, enabling adoption of new technologies more quickly and efficiently. For example, healthcare providers can assess the reliability of our high-speed, low-latency networks to support telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, while construction firms can ensure robust connectivity at remote sites, enhancing project management and safety.

We plan to expand the Bathgate Demonstration Centre with even more advanced technologies, offering clients the opportunity to plug and play with new software and hardware solutions. This ongoing development ensures Scotland has access to the latest and most effective connectivity tools available.

The success of our Demonstration Centre is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Clarus Networks team. Over the past year, we have grown our operations by 300 percent and doubled our headcount. Key recent highlights include our involvement with Deep Sea Vision, providing satellite internet to power the search for missing aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart.

Derek Phillips, Group Managing Director, Clarus Networks Group

Looking ahead, we are excited to continue our expansion, finding Scotland to be a hub for many energy and tech companies. We are recruiting new team members, including in Aberdeen focused on connectivity for the energy market. We are striking out across the pond, setting up an American entity and already securing a number of US customers, with more to come. Establishing more locations enables us to serve our growing customer base and support our mission of delivering seamless, reliable connectivity solutions worldwide.

Connectivity is more than just a convenience; it is a fundamental enabler of progress and innovation. Our journey from a Bathgate start-up to a global connectivity leader has been driven by this belief, and we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible. As we celebrate our ten-year anniversary later this year, we look forward to continuing to lead the way in connectivity solutions, empowering more Scottish businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected world.