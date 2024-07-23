The four Carpetright stores saved from closure in Scotland - and what affected customers can do
Advice has been issued for Carpetright customers after it was confirmed that just four of the collapsed retailer’s 24 Scottish stores are to remain open.
Despite a rescue deal for parts of the business being agreed following the appointment of administrators, just four branches north of the Border will remain open – in Bishopbriggs, Dumbarton, Dumfries and at Edinburgh’s Hermiston Gait retail park. In a statement on its website, the retailer said that customers who have outstanding orders should seek refunds through their card providers, even if their store remains open.
Meanwhile, Advice Direct Scotland, which runs national advice service Consumeradvice.scot, has issued guidance to make people aware of their rights as consumers. This includes what they might need to do to secure a refund for an unfulfilled order as well as what to do if they are in the process of paying for a carpet in monthly instalments.
Conor Forbes, policy director at Advice Direct Scotland, said: “This week's worrying announcement will have left both Carpetright staff and customers with questions about what it means for them.
“The good news is that people who paid with a debit card can make a chargeback claim to their card provider. This can be done by calling them direct or through a banking app. Those who made a purchase on a credit card for over the value of £100 could make a claim to their card provider using section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.
“Those who bought products using finance should contact the company providing the loan directly. In many cases, this will be Novuna. Customers who are still paying off finance they used to purchase goods from Carpetright that are already in their home should continue to make the payments as usual, unless advised otherwise.
“Our advisers can also help inform Carpetright staff who might now be facing redundancy of their employment rights.”
The rescue deal has seen rival Tapi Carpets and Floors acquire the Carpetright brand, associated intellectual property and 54 UK stores following the administration. A statement on the store closures and advice for customers has been made available here.
Administrators at PwC said the rescue deal will save more than 308 jobs at Carpetright. However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex. Carpetright, which is owned by Nestware Holdings, filed a notice to appoint administrators earlier this month, after struggling in the face of weaker demand and a major cyber attack in April.
The company employed 1,852 people and operated 273 stores across the UK before entering insolvency. Administrators said it would retain workers at the head office for the short term as it winds down operations. However, it said 1,018 workers will face immediate redundancy across its stores, which were not part of the rescue deal.
Tapi was founded in 2015 by Lord Harris of Peckham, who also founded Carpetright. He sold all his stock in Carpetright in 2014. Tapi has grown rapidly in recent years and runs about 175 shops across the UK.
Which Carpetright stores are closing in Scotland?
A full list of the 20 Carpetright stores in Scotland that are closing:
Aberdeen – Kittybrewster Retail Park
Aberdeen – Bridge of Don
Ayr
Dunfermline
Glenrothes
Kirkcaldy
Uddingston – Carpets & Flooring
Inverness
East Kilbride
Edinburgh – Newcraighall
Edinburgh – Straiton
Livingston
Elgin
Glasgow
Irvine
Paisley
Falkirk
Stirling
Perth
Dundee
