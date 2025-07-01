The Energy Institute Young Professionals Network Partners with 3t to deliver safety training for future UK energy leaders

The Energy Institute Young Professionals Network (EIYPN) and leading UK training specialist 3t, recently delivered an immersive offshore safety and survival training session designed to equip early-career professionals with vital industry skills.

Hosted at 3t’s state-of-the-art training centre in Dyce, Aberdeen, the event provided a unique opportunity for participants to step into the realities of offshore safety.

Through hands-on training exercises, attendees experienced essential modules including BOSIET fire training using both water and CO₂ extinguishers, and smoke chamber drills that tested their response to simulated low-visibility emergencies.

The challenging “smoke house shuffle,” along with the use of protective hoods, added to the realism of the experience, giving participants practical insight into the demands of offshore environments.

3t instructor showcasing BOSIET fire training using CO₂ extinguisher

The event also included valuable contributions from experienced industry professionals, who shared insights on the importance of a strong safety culture and the role individuals play in maintaining high standards offshore. Delegates explored the practical and procedural aspects of emergency response while engaging in team-based activities that reinforced the importance of coordination and communication in high-pressure situations.

Dr Nick Wayth FEI, Energy Institute Chief Executive, said: “The Energy Institute Aberdeen Young Professionals Network continues to go from strength to strength, with the committee delivering standout events like the annual dinner, a real highlight in the Aberdeen energy events calendar. It’s great to see the dedication, innovation, and collaborative spirit of our young professionals. Through initiatives like Generation 2020, we are empowering this new generation to shape a more sustainable, secure and equitable energy future.”

Commenting on the Offshore Safety with 3t Training Services, EIYPN Chair Nicki Vass, said: “Safety is a critical pillar of the energy industry, particularly here in the North-East of Scotland, a region at the heart of offshore operations and innovation. As young professionals continue shaping the future of energy, it’s vital that we understand the importance of safety, not just as a compliance requirement but as a culture that protects lives and enhances operational excellence.

“We’re proud and extremely excited to be collaborating with 3t Training Services, leaders in offshore safety training, to host an event that brings together knowledge, hands-on experience and industry insight. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn, network and grow both personally and professionally as we support each other in building a safer and smarter energy future.”

Young Participants at the Offshore Training in Dyce, Aberdeen

The event reflects the core values of the Energy Institute Young Professionals Network, which aims to support students, graduates, and emerging talent across the oil, gas, and broader energy sectors. Through a forward-looking programme of events, the EIYPN helps develop the capabilities of future industry leaders, combining knowledge-sharing with opportunities to grow their networks.

David Newbigging, Senior Key Account Manager at 3t, said: “We’re committed to supporting the next generation of energy professionals by giving them real-world, safety-critical training experiences. It’s essential they leave not only with technical know-how but with a deeper appreciation of the responsibility that comes with working offshore. We’re proud to have hosted such a fundamental event alongside the EI and YPN.”

Driven by a committed 18-member volunteer committee, the EIYPN continues to deliver impactful, relevant events that reflect the pace of change across the energy landscape. With the support of senior-level professionals and high-profile figures within the Aberdeen energy scene, EIYPN events are helping shape a resilient and well-connected community of professionals ready to meet the demands of the future energy workforce.

As the UK’s leading training provider for the energy sector and other safety-critical industries such as utilities and construction, 3t is committed to building the workforce of the future. A core part of this mission is creating accessible pathways into these industries through high-quality learning experiences.

