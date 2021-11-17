The Edinburgh Boiler Company bags Small Company Achievement of the Year award at 2021 H&V News Awards

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The firm landed the prestigious honour at a ceremony in London, the accolade not only underlining the firm’s position as the leading boiler installer in Scotland but also establishing it as one of the top such firms in Britain.

A panel of judges from across the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) sector praised the Edinburgh Boiler Company for investing in staff, its initiatives for customers including NHS discounts and priority appointments and its environmental commitment that sees a tree planted for every boiler fitted.

EBC's Operations Manager Ben Caird was presented with the award by Rob Beckett.

Mark Glasgow, managing director, said: “I’m immensely proud to have picked up this award. It’s a really important one for us as we were up against businesses from across the UK. It’s the biggest and most prestigious awards the sector has running at the moment.

“Congratulations to all the other companies who were shortlisted, some great businesses, each equally deserving.

“The win reflects the high professional standards we set and the huge amount of work that everyone puts in. It wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing staff or our customers.

“I am confident the HVAC industry will lead the way in the journey towards net zero by reducing carbon from heating.

“EBC will keep doing what it can in the fight against climate change and this kind of recognition that we have received has given everyone a real boost and a renewed focus to keep going the extra mile.”

The judges praised EBC for its “incredible marketing” and “brilliant environmental initiative”.

EBC was also shortlisted for the Domestic Heating Contractor of the Year award.

Hosted by comedian Rob Beckett, the night of recognition and celebration of the sector’s achievements saw the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry elite come together in person for the first time since April 2019.

In March, EBC became the first member of the STV Green Fund with a pledge to plant a tree for every boiler fitted, that number currently sitting at more than 550. Earlier this year the firm was named winner of the Outstanding Customer Service Initiative category at the 2021 Global Business Excellence Awards.

