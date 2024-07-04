The deals that have fuelled Aberdeen property market’s best performance in six years

“We would hope to see a rise in activity in the next six months both in Aberdeen and across Scotland” – Knight Frank

Aberdeen’s commercial property market appears to have turned a corner after racking up its best first-half performance in six years.

New figures show that £181 million was invested in commercial property assets in the Granite City in the first half of 2024 - more than double the £78m recorded during the same period in 2023 and well above the £99m average for the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The past six months of activity was dominated by the sale of the Union Square shopping and leisure centre, one of Scotland’s largest urban malls, which changed hands in a £111m investment deal. Hammerson, the UK-listed retail ­property giant, said in February that it had sealed an unconditional contract for the sale of the vast 52,000-square-metre complex to an affiliate of US investor Lone Star Real Estate Fund VI.

Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre, which has changed hands, sits next to the city’s railway station and is home to scores of household names. It houses several cafes and restaurants and a Cineworld complex.

That bumper deal meant that retail assets accounted for about two-thirds (67 per cent) of the six-month total. Industrials was the second most active sector (15 per cent), while hotels were just behind in third place (13 per cent), according to analysis of Real Capital Analytics data by property consultancy Knight Frank. Investment in Aberdeen accounted for nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of total investment in Scotland during the first six months of this year, International investors were the most active buyers, representing 62 per cent of investment volumes during the period.

Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial at Knight Frank, said: “While the uncertainty of when interest rates will be cut has generally slowed deal activity, Aberdeen’s investment market has been comparatively strong - buoyed by the sale of Union Square. The city has also seen a reasonable amount of activity in the industrials and hotels sectors. More generally, market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic and we would hope to see a rise in activity in the next six months both in Aberdeen and across Scotland.”