The Cumberland to offer savings accounts to support Scottish businesses

The Cumberland Building Society is offering business savings products to support local businesses across Scotland.

Headquartered in Carlisle and recognising its 175th anniversary this year, The Cumberland provides business savings accounts to organisations operating in Scotland, as well as Cumbria and Lancashire.

In addition to its Commercial mortgage offering, the business savings products are another example of how The Cumberland supports businesses in the communities it serves.

Businesses can choose from products including Cumberland Business eSaver, Cumberland Business Instant Access, Cumberland Business 30 Day Notice, and 1 Year Fixed Rate accounts.

The products offer a range of features to suit the needs of a business owner, whether it is the flexibility of an online savings account, the availability to withdraw funds with ease, or an account providing a fixed term on interest.

As part of the building society’s Kinder Banking ethos, business savings customers deal with a real person from The Cumberland’s dedicated Business Savings & Current Accounts team.

This approach offers the convenience of speaking directly with a knowledgeable member of the team, providing customers with personalised support throughout the process of opening a new savings account, or transferring an existing account to The Cumberland.

In addition to offering a people-first approach, The Cumberland's business savings accounts offer local businesses the opportunity to support their communities by banking with a mutual that reinvests some of its profits back into the local community it supports.

Scott McKerracher, Head of Commercial at The Cumberland, said: “Our business savings accounts are designed to help businesses with their financial needs, adding another layer to the support we provide them.

“Whether it’s for a short-term reserve or part of a longer-term financial strategy, our business savings accounts support businesses in managing their funds effectively, all with the personal service we pride ourselves on.”

Recent adoptees of The Cumberland’s business savings products include running event organiser Lakeland Trails and Hawthorn Education Services, which provides tailored educational services to young people who struggle with mainstream schooling.

Both actively support their communities, with Lakeland Trails donating £8,000 to Cumbria Wildlife Trust to help preserve the natural landscapes of the Lake District, and Hawthorn Education Services also supporting private organisations which advocate for neurodivergent young people.

The Cumberland’s people-first approach and Kinder Banking values were key to Lakeland Trails and Hawthorn Education Services’ decision to transfer their business savings accounts to The Cumberland.

Phil Blayock, owner of Lakeland Trails, said: “Everything fits in nicely with our philosophy and when it comes to sustainability and our own approach to the community, I like to think we put our money where our mouth is, and by banking with The Cumberland, we are doing exactly that.

"Nine times out of ten, you can deal with something online. But that one time you need to speak to someone is invaluable, and The Cumberland gives you that.”

Tim Milner, Operations Director at Hawthorn Education Services, added: “The values of The Cumberland, along with its geographical focus, really align with ours so moving our banking seemed like a no brainer.”

Scott McKerracher added: “Our savings offering enhances our Kinder Banking approach and we’re pleased to provide options that support business ambitions.”