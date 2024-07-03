The charming award-winning hotel in Scotland's smallest whisky region put up for sale for over £1m
The Ardshiel Hotel in Campbeltown is for sale for over £1M. The former Victorian villa has 10 bedrooms, an award-winning whisky bar, restaurant, beer garden and a three-bedroom owner’s accommodation.
Originally built in 1877, for one of the many whisky barons resident in Campbeltown at that time, the Ardshiel Hotel is now a popular family run hotel.
The hotel’s Usquebaugh Bar and Lounge, which offers a superb choice of over 200 malt whiskies including a fine selection of Springbank, Cadenhead, and Islay malts, has been the place to go for whisky lovers. The hotel's freshly caught seafood was popular with guests too.
Located on Kilkerran Road, it’s within walking distance of the town’s current distilleries - Glen Scotia, Glengyle and Springbank. Dal Riata, which was granted planning permission earlier this year, is also within walking distance while Witchburn and Machrihanish are a short drive away.
Tony Spence of selling agent Christie & Co said: “Our clients have owned the business since 2008 and are now selling due to retirement from the trade.
“Since owning the hotel, our clients have invested a significant amount of capital and there is therefore no requirement for any further capex.
“This has in turn created a profitable and sustainable business for the incoming purchaser to naturally grow going forward.”
The hotel is being marketed for offers over £1.1m.
There’s bound to be speculation as to whether one of the town’s distilleries may buy the business as an investment, as accommodation linked to whisky-making sites has boomed in recent years.
Earlier this year The Glenmorangie Company unveiled their plans for the Islay Hotel, which they bought in 2022 while Angus Dundee purchased Bob Dylan’s Highland holiday home in late 2023.
Chivas recently opened their luxury offering, Linn House, while the Isle of Raasay Distillery has modern on-site accommodation with stunning views.
Previously known as the capital of the whisky world, in the mid 1800s Campbeltown had over 25 distilleries, until a dramatic decline during the 1920s. By 1929 the town had only two operating distilleries.
Campbeltown malts, such as those from Springbank distillery tend to be robust, complex whiskies that are full of flavour with hints of sea salt and mild peat. Glen Scotia and Springbank's triple distilled Hazelburn are both lighter alternatives for those that prefer their malts a little more breezy. When whisky historian Alfred Barnard visited in 1885, he described Campbeltown as 'Whisky City'. At that time, the area had 21 working distilleries, which Barnard took two weeks to tour.
