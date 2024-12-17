The Bettii Pod secures £400,000 in Investment and Scottish Edge funding

The Bettii Pod Ltd, an innovative FemTech start-up founded by CEO Elaine Galston, has secured £70,000 in Scottish Edge funding after emerging as a winner in the latest competition round. In addition, The Bettii Pod was also honoured with the prestigious Circular Economy Award as part of the Scottish Edge competition, supported by Zero Waste Scotland.

This funding adds to the £338,000 recently raised through investment from Equity Gap, a leading angel investment firm in Scotland, and Scottish Enterprise, reinforcing the company’s position as a leader in sustainable menstrual hygiene innovation. Equity Gap also collaborated for the first time with investors from Lifted Ventures in the deal.

With this new funding, The Bettii Pod is set to accelerate its mission to normalise menstruation and promote sustainable menstrual hygiene practices.

The Bettii Pod, which has developed a groundbreaking menstrual cup/disc washer designed for installation in away-from-home toilet cubicles, is poised to revolutionise the way reusable menstrual products are managed in public spaces. The washer addresses key challenges faced by menstruators using reusable products, making hygiene and convenience more accessible for all.

Elaine Galston, CEO of The Bettii Pod at Scottish Edge 2024

Equity Gap, which has supported The Bettii Pod since its inception, played a key role in helping the company secure this significant funding. Their collaboration with Lifted Ventures and the co-investment from Scottish Enterprise has further enabled The Bettii Pod to connect with investors who share the company’s vision and believe in its potential to make a real impact on sustainable menstrual solutions.

Elaine Galston, CEO of The Bettii Pod, said “Raising this investment and winning Scottish Edge funding is a huge step forward for Bettii. This will allow us to continue our work on providing convenient and hygienic solutions for menstruators, all while advancing sustainable practices in FemTech. We’re incredibly grateful for the support of Equity Gap, who have been instrumental in guiding us through this journey.

Their expertise and dedication to empowering female-founded businesses have been invaluable. And together with the backing from the many female members of Lifted Ventures, a female focused angel group, Bettii has an incredibly exciting journey ahead of her”.

Fraser Lusty, Managing Director of Equity Gap said “Equity Gap investors have been hugely impressed with Elaine and the proposal for The Bettii Pod and we are proud to have concluded the investment in this exciting and transformational Female Health tech business.

The strength of this opportunity has enabled a first collaboration between Equity Gap and Lifted Ventures, creating a community of likeminded investors to support The Bettii Pod, as it develops.”

The support from these networks will further enable The Bettii Pod to expand its operations and scale its impact in the market, further driving innovation within the FemTech sector.

Kerry Sharp, Director of Entrepreneurship and Investment at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We’d like to congratulate Bettii Pod on its recent Scottish EDGE win. Our investment in the company highlights our dedication to supporting the growth of ambitious businesses in Scotland. By helping companies scale, we aim to create high-quality, high-value jobs and empower them to become market leaders.”

