The best in Scottish and Irish businesses revealed as Causeway Awards announces 2023 shortlist

Causeway: Ireland and Scottish Business Exchange has released the shortlist for the seventh annual Causeway Awards. The awards, supported by headline sponsor Johnnie Walker Princes Street, celebrate outstanding business achievements across Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

The awards will take place on Thursday 5th October at The Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, 5 October at The Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh.

Making the shortlist this year are 23 businesses, showcasing the vibrant variety of talent on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Deputy Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Lezley Marion Cameron will be in attendance, as will the Scottish Government’s Minister for Business Trade, Tourism and Enterprise Richard Lochhead, Consul General of Ireland Jerry O’Donovan, Vice Consul General Andrea Wickham Moriarty, and Andrew Kerr OBE, Chief Executive of City of Edinburgh Council.

This year, Causeway is proud to have Cyrenians as the official awards charity partner. Money raised from a raffle on the evening will go towards supporting Cyrenians in their efforts to tackle the causes and consequences of homelessness across Scotland.

Judith O’Leary, Co-chair of Causeway, commented: “It is inspiring to see all of the remarkable organisations and individuals that have made the shortlist this year, following a rigorous first-round judging process.

“The Causeway Awards shine a light on the wealth of talent and innovation taking place across Scotland and the island of Ireland, and we can’t wait to see them celebrated on 5th October.”

Brigid Whoriskey, Co-chair of Causeway, added: “We are incredibly proud to present this year's exceptional shortlist for the Causeway Business Awards. These awards give us the opportunity to recognise hardworking and forward-thinking businesses across Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“Partnering with Cyrenians highlights our commitment to giving back to the community. Their invaluable work aligns with the ethos of Causeway Exchange, which not only applauds success but emphasises the importance of making a positive impact in our regions.”

The Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange Awards 2023 nominees are:

Health & Wellbeing Award Sponsored by The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and Surgeon’s Quarter

Ferrier Pumps

Cyber and Fraud Centre

Try Tag Rugby

iSIMPATHY Consortium

Innovative Organisation of the Year Sponsored by ESB

airc.world llp

Roslin CT

Hawthorn Heights Ltd

Business Fives

Sustainable Organisation of the Year Sponsored by Anturas Consulting

LIFT Ireland

The Media Shop Scotland

Pinpoint Ltd

Clockwise Offices

Rising Star - Young Professional of the Year Sponsored by Fuel Change

Charlotte Barker

Euan Welsh

Matthew Beggs

Sarah Garvin

Scottish Exporter of the Year

Anturas

ITPEnergised

Logos Logistics Ltd

Irish Exporter of the Year Award Sponsored by Enterprise Ireland

KTL

Cleantech Civils Ltd

Northern Irish Exporter of the Year Award Sponsored by Invest NI and Northern Irish Connections

Hawthorn Heights Ltd

NMK Steel Ltd