The best in Scottish and Irish businesses revealed as Causeway Awards announces 2023 shortlist
The ceremony will take place on Thursday, 5 October at The Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh.
Making the shortlist this year are 23 businesses, showcasing the vibrant variety of talent on both sides of the Irish Sea.
Deputy Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Lezley Marion Cameron will be in attendance, as will the Scottish Government’s Minister for Business Trade, Tourism and Enterprise Richard Lochhead, Consul General of Ireland Jerry O’Donovan, Vice Consul General Andrea Wickham Moriarty, and Andrew Kerr OBE, Chief Executive of City of Edinburgh Council.
This year, Causeway is proud to have Cyrenians as the official awards charity partner. Money raised from a raffle on the evening will go towards supporting Cyrenians in their efforts to tackle the causes and consequences of homelessness across Scotland.
Judith O’Leary, Co-chair of Causeway, commented: “It is inspiring to see all of the remarkable organisations and individuals that have made the shortlist this year, following a rigorous first-round judging process.
“The Causeway Awards shine a light on the wealth of talent and innovation taking place across Scotland and the island of Ireland, and we can’t wait to see them celebrated on 5th October.”
Brigid Whoriskey, Co-chair of Causeway, added: “We are incredibly proud to present this year's exceptional shortlist for the Causeway Business Awards. These awards give us the opportunity to recognise hardworking and forward-thinking businesses across Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.
“Partnering with Cyrenians highlights our commitment to giving back to the community. Their invaluable work aligns with the ethos of Causeway Exchange, which not only applauds success but emphasises the importance of making a positive impact in our regions.”
The Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange Awards 2023 nominees are:
Health & Wellbeing Award Sponsored by The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and Surgeon’s Quarter
Ferrier Pumps
Cyber and Fraud Centre
Try Tag Rugby
iSIMPATHY Consortium
Innovative Organisation of the Year Sponsored by ESB
airc.world llp
Roslin CT
Hawthorn Heights Ltd
Business Fives
Sustainable Organisation of the Year Sponsored by Anturas Consulting
LIFT Ireland
The Media Shop Scotland
Pinpoint Ltd
Clockwise Offices
Rising Star - Young Professional of the Year Sponsored by Fuel Change
Charlotte Barker
Euan Welsh
Matthew Beggs
Sarah Garvin
Scottish Exporter of the Year
Anturas
ITPEnergised
Logos Logistics Ltd
Irish Exporter of the Year Award Sponsored by Enterprise Ireland
KTL
Cleantech Civils Ltd
Northern Irish Exporter of the Year Award Sponsored by Invest NI and Northern Irish Connections
Hawthorn Heights Ltd
NMK Steel Ltd
To find out more about the Causeway Ireland Scotland Business Exchange visit the website here.