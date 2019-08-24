The best events happening across East Lothian

East Lothian is a fabulous part of the country that attracts visitors throughout the year on account of its stunning 40-mile coastline of glorious sandy beaches, rolling countryside and quaint towns nestled between the Lammermuir Hills and the sea.

In celebration of this picturesque region, the tenth Lammermuir Festival will highlight the county’s spectacular scenery and magnificent architecture when it hosts 32 musical acts across 15 impressive venues throughout East Lothian between Friday, 13 and Sunday, 22 September.

The festival is renowned for its blend of beautiful music and beautiful places, and highlights this year will include Austrian quartet Quatuor Mosaïques performing Beethoven’s Razumovsky Quartets at Whitekirk, baritone Roderick Williams singing Schubert song cycles in new English translations at Dunbar, and a Scottish Opera Italian double bill – a tragic romantic tale and a sophisticated comedy – at St Mary’s inHaddington.

Venues will include Lennoxlove House, Dirleton Kirk and Prestonkirk Parish Church, as well as new additions like East Linton’s historic cattle market.

At Musselburgh, the Palladian-style Newhailes House and Gardens, set within 80 acres, is a must-visit for history and architecture buffs.

There guests are invited into the mythical and ancient world of Fae, home to creatures once considered spirits who controlled the natural material world.

The family-friendly Fae Folk Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, 14 and 15 September, and will include a host of activities including afternoon storytelling, a costume parade and giant bubble zone, and is sure to keep youngsters entertained.

They can enjoy fairy cakes at the Doocot Diner after spotting wild Scottish Fae folk on Newhailes’ exclusive faery trail.

Cockenzie House and Gardens is another impressive East Lothian attraction, dating from the 17th century and long held by the wealthy Cadell family.

Located in the small settlement of Cockenzie and Port Seton – along with part of the popular John Muir Way – it is a historic delight set within four acres of beautiful gardens and woods.

Visitors can learn about the fascinating heritage of the town at the East Lothian Traditional Skills course, held at Cockenzie House on Saturday, 7 September.

Visitors can discover why traditional skills – such as stone carving, salt making and stained glass making – are still so important nowadays.

And the region is, of course, also famed for being the home of ale and craft beer producer Belhaven Brewery.

The beermaker’s 300th Birthday Bash will take place on Saturday, 21 September, when Assynt, Capercaillie and Dougie Maclean – to name but a few – will refresh revellers in the brewery gardens.

The first act will take the stage at noon and family-friendly activities, including music masterclasses, will be held, while delicious local food will be available from stalls.

A brewery open day will run on the Sunday, at £5 per ticket.

With tickets for the Saturday priced at £25 and children under 12 going free, it is an event not to be missed by beer and music lovers.