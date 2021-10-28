Tennent's owner 'encouraged' by pubs bounce-back as marketing drive pays off

Releasing interim results, the Irish drinks firm said it had seen Tennent’s volume share increase by 1.1 per cent to 48.3 per cent with the reopening of pubs and restaurants.

Bosses highlighted the positive impact of the lager brand’s biggest marketing campaign since T in the Park in 2016 which tied in with the national football team’s involvement in the Euro Championship.

The firm added: “Our recent investment into strengthening and innovating our Tennent’s brand with Light and Zero extensions, continues to perform strongly.

“Tennent’s Light now has approximately 1,400 distribution points across Great Britain with the brand gaining over 400 listings in England and Wales through national retail.”

C&C had flagged the return to profit in a half-year trading update last month.

Confirming an operating profit of €16 million (£13.5m) for the first half despite some restrictions still being in place, group chief executive David Forde told investors: “Following the easing of on-trade restrictions over [the first half], we are delighted to be back serving our customers and consumers in both indoor and outdoor hospitality across our core markets of UK and Ireland.

“We are encouraged by how quickly the on-trade recovered and we are pleased to report that trading in the first half has been ahead of plan.”

Meanwhile, Scottish craft brewer Brewgooder is to launch five new beers on Co-op shelves in 2022 with the help of a £250,000 growth loan to help the company scale up its convenience store presence.

The new range will include exclusive collaboration beers with other well-known brewers.

Matt Hood, commercial director, Co-op, said: “Our customers have grown to love Brewgooder beers, so we are delighted to be able to provide this extra support to help increase the offering of great tasting beer in our stores.

“Alongside this is a jointly held commitment to eradicate water poverty across the globe, and it’s great to know that this next step for Brewgooder and Co-op will grow the support helping to tackle this injustice.”

