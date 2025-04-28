Tenant voices drive rise in housing satisfaction

Satisfaction among tenants across Scotland has surged, with new figures from a leading housing provider revealing that nearly 85 per cent are content with the overall service provided, marking a significant uplift from the previous year.

A comprehensive new report reveals that 84.9% of tenants are now “very” or “fairly” satisfied with their housing, up from 80.3 per cent just a year ago, and surpassing internal targets.

Bield Housing and Care, the organisation behind the initiative, says the strategy has empowered frontline teams to respond more effectively while also offering clearer insight into evolving tenant priorities.

Fuelled by a fresh approach to tenant feedback, the uplift reflects changes such as the move to rolling satisfaction surveys and the launch of a Tenant Insight Network, allowing teams to act swiftly on what matters most to tenants.

While the results show encouraging progress, Bield is clear that the work doesn’t stop here. Leaders say the uplift is a step in the right direction, but not the finish line.

Robert Black, Bield's Policy & Insight Officer, said: “By listening more regularly and more closely to our tenants, we are reshaping services to better reflect their priorities. This year’s improvements are proof that when tenants feel heard, trust grows, and satisfaction follows.

“While we’re pleased to see overall satisfaction increasing, we know there is more work to do. Our focus now is on maintaining momentum and targeting areas that matter most to our residents.”

With more than 1,850 responses spanning over 144 developments, the survey provides one of the most detailed snapshots yet of life in supported housing for older people across Scotland.

Repairs remain a key focus area, with satisfaction levels showing encouraging progress but still falling slightly short of internal targets. This year’s report shows that 84.3% of tenants were satisfied with their most recent repair—an increase from 81.5 per cent in 2023—though below the target of 88 per cent.

In response, the housing provider has already taken steps to address concerns raised. These include enhanced training for trades teams, clearer repair communications, and better coordination of visits to ensure issues are resolved right first time.

More than 86 per cent said that living in their home helped them live independently, with 80% agreeing it had improved their quality of life. Over 92% of those using Bield Response 24 (BR24) emergency response services said it made them feel safer and more independent.

Zhan McIntyre, Head of Policy & Customer Standards at Bield, added: “This is just the beginning. I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact we can have, but we know we can go further. This report sets a strong foundation, and now we’re building on it with even greater ambition.

“We’re investing where it matters most, deepening our engagement with tenants, and pushing to raise standards across the board.

“Whether it’s through better communication, smarter services or shaping national policy, Bield is determined to play a leading role in the future of housing and care in Scotland.”

Tenants also highlighted areas for future investment; listing upgrades to windows, heating systems and bathrooms as top priorities. In line with this, Bield is planning targeted capital investment in key developments over the coming year, supported by local insight data.

Complementing the new rolling survey model, the organisation is also investing in regional forums and its Tenant Insight Network, a platform designed to deepen participation and bring lived experience into service decisions.

Tenant satisfaction with opportunities to participate now stands at 62.9 per cent, up from 57.4 per cent the previous year, and ahead of the organisation’s own target of 60%.

As the housing landscape continues to evolve, the report suggests that putting tenants at the heart of operations is not only ethically sound - but strategically essential.